Mitesco : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Issuance of Promissory Notes

The Company issued two 10% Promissory Notes due as described below (individually, the "Howe Note" and the "Dragon Note", and collectively, the "Notes"), dated June 9, 2022, to Michael C. Howe Living Trust and Dragon Dynamic Funds Platform Ltd. (the "Lenders") and in respect of which the Company received proceeds of $755,000. Michael C. Howe is the Chief Executive Officer of the Good Clinic LLC, one of the Company's subsidiaries.

The Notes carry a 10% interest rate per annum, payable in monthly installments. The Howe Note has a maturity date that is the earlier of (i) September 10, 2022, or (ii) the date on which the Company successfully lists its shares of common stock on Nasdaq or NYSE. The Dragon Note has a maturity date that is the earlier of (i) December 9, 2022, or (ii) the date on which the Company successfully lists its shares of common stock on Nasdaq or NYSE. The aggregate amount payable at maturity will be $888,235 plus 10% of that amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest. Following an event of default, as defined in the Notes, the principal amount shall bear interest for each day until paid, at a rate per annum equal to the lesser of the maximum interest permitted by applicable law and 18%. The Notes contain a "most favored nations" clause that provides that, so long as the Notes are outstanding, if the Company issues any new security, which the Lenders reasonably believe contains a term that is more favorable than those in the Notes, the Company shall notify the Lenders of such term, and such term, at the option of the Lenders, shall become a part of the Notes. In addition, the Lenders will be issued in the aggregate (1) 364,176 five-year warrants (the "Warrants") and (2) 364,176 shares of Common Stock as commitment shares. The Warrants have an initial exercise price of $0.50 per share. The Warrants are not exercisable for six months following their issuance. The Lenders may exercise the Warrants on a cashless basis if after the six-month anniversary of date of issuance, the shares of Common Stock underlying the Warrants are not then registered pursuant to an effective registration statement.

This summary is not a complete description of all of the terms of the Notes and the Warrants and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form Notes and the form Warrants filed as Exhibits 4.1, 4.2, 4.3 and 4.4, respectively hereto, which is incorporated by reference into this Item 1.01.

