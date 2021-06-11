Mitesco Names Bradley Case, Senior Healthcare Executive, the President of The Good Clinic™

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of primary care and wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans, today announced the management team at The Good Clinic™ is being expanded with the addition of Mr. Bradley Case, CMPE, as President.



“As we continue to expand our network of clinics, we see a need to bring talent and experience into the team. Bradley has spent his career leading innovation in health care finance and care delivery. His experience includes clinical model design, consumer engagement strategies, and the integration of technology to the practice of medicine, all of which are integral components of our growth strategy,” said Michael Howe, CEO of The Good Clinic™.

Larry Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Mitesco, noted, “I have known Brad since his years at UnitedHealth Group, where he was responsible for leading the creation of high quality, cost sensitive models of care. We believe he can bring the same level of innovative thinking and operational execution to The Good Clinic™ which we expect will provide a growth path that will allow us to be recognized as an industry leader.”

Most recently Mr. Case was Chief Strategy Officer for SymphonyCare™, a next-generation healthcare data platform that enables leading health care organizations to leverage diverse information assets through integrated analytics, engagement, and population-focused solutions. Prior to that he was CEO for Estrella Health, a provider of home-based care services in Colorado and Arizona. He also served as a senior executive for Bright Health, creating collaborative payer-provider partnerships to reward leading care delivery organizations for highly satisfying, high quality care experiences for their patients.

Additional prior experience includes leading the realization of the clinical operating model for United Healthcare’s first ACO — Lifeprint Health. He has led teams focused on integrating innovative technologies to the medical practices of leading care delivery systems across the US, UK, and Canada — including bringing the Mayo Clinic’s first telehealth-enabled chronic care medical practice online. Bradley has a strong foundation in leadership of clinical care delivery systems, including HealthCare Partners in Southern California and the University of Colorado system.

Our Operations and Subsidiaries: The Good Clinic, LLC, and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD.

The Good Clinic, LLC (www.thegoodclinic.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS for $170 million in 2006.

Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD. is the Company’s wholly owned, Dublin, Ireland-based entity for its future European operations.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than the statement of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some case, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding the expected contributions to be made by Mr. Case including bringing the same level of innovative thinking and operational execution to The Good Clinic™ and providing a growth path that will allow the Company to be recognized as an industry leader. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, a failure to successfully integrate Mr. Case into the management team of the The Good ClinicTM and the other risk factors discussed in Mitesco, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

