Certain Ordinary Shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-NOV-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 90 days starting from 28-AUG-2023 to 26-NOV-2023.
Details:
In relation to the Private Placement, the Company has agreed with the Placement Agent to a 90-day standstill period on future share issuances and subject to customary exceptions. The members of the Company's board and executive management have agreed with the Placement Agent to a market customary 90-day lock-up waivable by the Placement Agent and subject to customary exceptions.
November 25, 2023
Share
Share
