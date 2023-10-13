Liege, Belgium, 13 October 2023 - 17:45 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 02, May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of transparency from Alychlo NV, with registered offices at Lembergsesteenweg 19. 9820 Merelbeke, on 09, October 2023.

Alychlo NV notified Mithra that it has fallen below the statutory notification-threshold of 3% on 04, October 2023. Alychlo NV now holds 2.97% (2,051,197 shares) of the 69,108,397 shares currently outstanding. Previously, Alychlo NV held 4.04% (2,791,923) of Mithra's outstanding securities.

The detailed transparency notifications are available on the Investors section of Mithra website. An updated overview of Mithra's shareholders structure will be included in the corporate governance charter of Mithra, which will be made available on its website.