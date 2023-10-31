Liege, Belgium, 31 October 2023 - 17:45 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 02 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of transparency from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc with registered offices at 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA, on 25 October 2023.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. notified Mithra that it has risen above the statutory notification-threshold of 3% on 19 October 2023. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. now holds 3.81% (2,629,742 shares) of the 69,108,397 shares currently outstanding.

The detailed transparency notifications are available on the Investors section of Mithra website.