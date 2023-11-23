The issuance of warrants and investment options were approved, enabling Armistice Capital to proceed, under certain conditions, to make capital increases in the Company

Liege, Belgium, 23 November 2023 - 17:45 CET - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: MITRA, the "Company"), a company dedicated to Women's Health, announces the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today. The meeting was held at Mithra's CDMO facility based in Flémalle, Belgium on 23 November 2023 as from 14:00 CET.

The items on the agenda, shared on 6 November 2023, in the Convening Notice and meeting Agenda documents, of the EGM included: (1) a review of the special report prepared by the board of directors regarding the proposal to renew the authorised capital, (2) the renewal of the authorization to the board of directors to increase the capital within the framework of the authorized capital (3) the renewal of the authorization to the board of directors to increase the capital within the framework of the authorized capital, even after the FSMA has notified the Company of a public takeover bid on the Company's shares, (4) the communication, consideration and discussion of reports concerning a proposed capital increase related to the Highbridge/Whitebox agreements, (5) the resolution to increase the Company's share capital, related to the Highbridge/Whitebox agreements, (6) the communication, consideration and discussion of reports concerning the proposed issuance of subscription rights, (7) the proposition to issue 10,000,000 warrants, which may be exercised at a price of EUR 2.25 per new share - with a 5-year term, and, (8) the proposition to issue 10,000,000 investment options, which may be exercised at a price of EUR 2.25 per new share - with an 18-month term.

Shareholders voted positively on all key points proposed at the EGM.

David Horn Solomon, Mithra's Chief Executive Officer added, "We are pleased that shareholders voted to support all points covered during this latest EGM, ensuring that Mithra is provided with the capital, under the previously agreed upon terms, to enable us to continue our growth and transformation initiatives."