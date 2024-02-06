Mithra: share price falls, financial visibility reduced

February 06, 2024 at 06:04 am EST Share

The women's health company Mithra fell by almost 30% on Tuesday on Euronext Brussels after announcing that it had less than a month's financial visibility.



The company's current cash position of 6.5 million euros should cover its current cash requirements until the beginning of March, according to a press release issued this morning.



Mithra says it has entered into discussions with its creditors with a view to extending its financial room for maneuver, some of whom have already indicated their willingness to engage in dialogue.



In recent months, the group has studied various strategic options, with a view in particular to selling certain assets and raising additional equity capital.



The company explains that it is still looking to sell or license various assets, and is evaluating the best strategic alternatives for two of its non-core businesses: Novalon, its complex therapeutics business, and its advanced CDMO (pharmaceutical contract manufacturing) businesses.



Its management also expects to conclude a licensing and supply agreement(s) for Donesta (menopause) for the US in 2024, which should generate upfront payments, supply revenues and royalties.



Mithra expects to present its full-year 2023 results on March 8.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.