    MITRA   BE0974283153

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.

(MITRA)
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces Estelle® Approval in Russia

09/16/2021 | 01:42am EDT
Liege, Belgium, 16 September 2021 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, is pleased to announce that the Russian Medicines Agency (Roszdravnadzor) has approved the registration application for the novel combined oral contraceptive Estelle® containing 15mg estetrol (E4) and 3 mg drospirenone (DRSP).

Developed by Mithra, Estelle® is the first and only pill containing estetrol (E4), a naturally occurring native estrogen produced in the human body during pregnancy.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 05:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 71,8 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
Net income 2021 -32,2 M -38,0 M -38,0 M
Net Debt 2021 48,7 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -42,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 881 M 1 041 M 1 041 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 229
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,15 €
Average target price 35,48 €
Spread / Average Target 76,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon Van Rompay Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Maréchal Chief Financial Officer
Ajit S. Shetty Chairman
Graham K. Dixon CSO, Head-Research & Development
Koen Hoffman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.2.28%1 041
CSL LIMITED7.66%101 783
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.14.20%63 964
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.13.32%52 982
BIOGEN INC.20.87%44 592
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336