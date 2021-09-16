Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces Estelle® Approval in Russia

Liege, Belgium, 16 September 2021 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, is pleased to announce that the Russian Medicines Agency (Roszdravnadzor) has approved the registration application for the novel combined oral contraceptive Estelle® containing 15mg estetrol (E4) and 3 mg drospirenone (DRSP).
Developed by Mithra, Estelle® is the first and only pill containing estetrol (E4), a naturally occurring native estrogen produced in the human body during pregnancy.
