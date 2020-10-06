Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A.    MITRA   BE0974283153

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.

(MITRA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 10/05 11:35:10 am
17.72 EUR   +2.31%
01:35aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Announces FDA update
PU
09/25MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Announces 2020 Half Year Results
AQ
09/24MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Half Year 2020 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces FDA update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 01:35am EDT
  • Mithra's US partner Mayne Pharma receives complete response letter from FDA for Myring™ requesting additional data that is not normally requested for generic products
  • Based on the information available to date, Mithra expects to have the necessary data in hand to respond to FDA before year-end
  • No questions or comments have been raised by FDA with regard to Mithra CDMO, which provides comfort regarding robustness of manufacturing process
  • Mid-cycle review with FDA regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for Estelle (Nextstellis) raised no substantive issues
  • Solid cash position and funding facilities to cover working capital needs

Liege, Belgium, 6 October 2020 - 07:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces that its US commercial partner Mayne Pharma (ASX: MYX) has received a Complete Response Letter from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) related to the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Myring™, the vaginal ring made of ethylene vinyl acetate copolymers (EVA).

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 05:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
01:35aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Announces FDA update
PU
09/25MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Announces 2020 Half Year Results
AQ
09/24MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Half Year 2020 Results
PU
09/24MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Announces 2020 Half Year Results
PU
09/24MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A. : Half-year results
CO
09/21MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : to Host Webcast for Half Year Financial Results on ..
PU
09/08MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : EGM Approves Warrant Plan for Share Lending Shareho..
AQ
08/21MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : - Publication of a Transparency Notification Receiv..
AQ
08/20MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Publication of a Transparency Notification Received..
PU
08/20MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Announces Commercial Launch of Myring in the Nether..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 66,1 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
Net income 2020 -12,7 M -14,9 M -14,9 M
Net Debt 2020 33,0 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -50,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 757 M 892 M 892 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 8,10x
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,98 €
Last Close Price 17,72 €
Spread / Highest target 97,5%
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Fornieri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
M. A. A. A. Liliane Coucke Chairman
Christophe Maréchal Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Kellens Chief Information Officer
Graham K. Dixon CSO, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.-32.52%892
CSL LIMITED4.88%94 525
BIOGEN INC.-4.23%44 990
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.58.20%39 147
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.96.65%34 000
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.180.53%32 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group