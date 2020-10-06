Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces FDA update

Mithra's US partner Mayne Pharma receives complete response letter from FDA for Myring™ requesting additional data that is not normally requested for generic products

Based on the information available to date, Mithra expects to have the necessary data in hand to respond to FDA before year-end

No questions or comments have been raised by FDA with regard to Mithra CDMO, which provides comfort regarding robustness of manufacturing process

Mid-cycle review with FDA regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for Estelle (Nextstellis) raised no substantive issues

Solid cash position and funding facilities to cover working capital needs

Liege, Belgium, 6 October 2020 - 07:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces that its US commercial partner Mayne Pharma (ASX: MYX) has received a Complete Response Letter from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) related to the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Myring™, the vaginal ring made of ethylene vinyl acetate copolymers (EVA).