Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces the Extension of the Capital Commitment Agreement with LDA Capital by Two Years and the Increase of the Commitment by EUR 25 million

Mithra Announces the Extension of the Capital Commitment Agreement with LDA

Capital by Two Years and the Increase of the Commitment by EUR 25 million

Liege, Belgium, 18 April 2022 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) ("Mithra" or the "Company"), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces the extension of the capital commitment agreement with LDA Capital Limited ("LDA Capital") for a period of two additional years, as well as the increase of the commitment amount by EUR 25 million.

Under the terms of the initial agreement entered into in April 20201, LDA Capital has committed an amount of up to EUR 50 million (the "Capital Commitment") in cash within a maximum of three years in exchange for new ordinary shares in Mithra. This Capital Commitment can be released based on drawdowns by Mithra in the form of put options that Mithra has the right to exercise at its sole discretion. Since the agreement was signed, Mithra has issued three put option notices for a total amount of about EUR 17 million. With this extension and the additional EUR 25 million, the Company can now rely on funds of up to approximately EUR 58 million, available until April 2025.

Under the terms of the initial agreement and in consideration of the conclusion thereof, (i) in July 2020, 690,000 subscription rights were issued to the profit of LDA Capital (the "LDA Subscription Rights"), and (ii) in September 2020, 300,000 subscription rights were jointly issued in favour of François Fornieri, Alychlo NV, and Noshaq SA (called together, the "Subscription Rights for the Share Loan")2. As a consequence of the extension of the capital commitment agreement, and subject to the approval of an Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the Company to be convened at the same time as the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the Company or at a later date, the respective terms of the LDA Subscription Rights and the Subscription Rights for the Share Loan will also be extended by two additional years. No new subscription rights have been issued.

Christophe Maréchal, CFO Mithra Women's Health, commented: "We are pleased to have concluded this extension with LDA Capital, which demonstrates their full confidence in Mithra and the potential of our mid and long term projects. During this period marked by various worldwide events impacting the financial markets and therefore limiting the access to various funding, the extension and the increase of this facility allows us to have flexible solutions enabling us to finance our expansion projects".

For more information, please contact:

Benoît Mathieu (IRO) : +32 473 35 80 18 - investorrelations@mithra.com Maud Vanderthommen (Press) : +32 473 58 61 04 - press@mithra.com

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biotech company dedicated to transforming Women's Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women's needs throughout their life span. Mithra explores the potential of the unique native estrogen estetrol in a wide range of applications in women health and beyond. After having successfully launched the first estetrol-based product in 2021, the contraceptive pill Estelle®, Mithra is now focusing on its second product Donesta®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also develops and manufactures complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause and hormone-dependent cancers. It offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, Mithra has an approximate headcount of 300 staff members and is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

