Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MITRA   BE0974283153

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.

(MITRA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-12-29 am EST
3.480 EUR   +5.45%
12:04pMithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Publication of a transparency notification received from Glenernie Capital
PU
12/21Richter and Mithra sign binding Heads of Terms for commercialization of Donesta
AQ
12/20Transcript : Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA - Special Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Publication of a transparency notification received from Glenernie Capital

12/29/2022 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Liege, Belgium, 29 December 2022 - 17:45 CET - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health today announces, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of transparency from Glenernie Capital Ltd, with registered offices at Smithson Plaza, 13th Floor, 25 St. James's Street, London SW1A 1HA, on 23, December 2022.

Glenernie Capital has notified Mithra that following the transfer of types of equivalent financial instruments allowing it to exercise direct voting rights on Mithra, it has crossed and consolidated the statutory threshold of 3% on 20, December 2022 (on 54,764,140 outstanding securities at the time of disclosure).

The detailed transparency notifications are available on the Investors section of Mithra's website. An updated overview of the Mithra's shareholders structure will be included in the corporate governance charter of Mithra, which will be made available on its website.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 17:03:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
12:04pMithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Publication of a transparency notification received from Glen..
PU
12/21Richter and Mithra sign binding Heads of Terms for commercialization of Donesta
AQ
12/20Transcript : Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA - Special Call
CI
12/14Mithra - Publication of a transparency notification received from Noshaq
AQ
12/13Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Publication of a transparency notification received from Nosh..
PU
12/05Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Publication of a transparency notification received from Fran..
PU
11/28Mithra maintains its operational calendar
AQ
11/28Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Publication of a transparency notification received from Glen..
PU
11/25Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Publication of transparency notifications received from UBS
PU
11/17Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : issues a put option notice under capital agreement with LDA C..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 135 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2022 45,9 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
Net Debt 2022 247 M 263 M 263 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 181 M 192 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,30 €
Average target price 22,50 €
Spread / Average Target 582%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon van Rompay Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Maréchal Chief Financial Officer
Christian Moretti Chairman
Graham K. Dixon CSO, Head-Research & Development
Koen Hoffman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.-83.48%192
CSL LIMITED-1.77%92 907
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.08%46 375
BIOGEN INC.14.53%39 462
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-37.55%31 309
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-29.93%20 021