Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Publication of a transparency notification received from Glenernie Capital

Liege, Belgium, 29 December 2022 - 17:45 CET - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health today announces, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of transparency from Glenernie Capital Ltd, with registered offices at Smithson Plaza, 13th Floor, 25 St. James's Street, London SW1A 1HA, on 23, December 2022.

Glenernie Capital has notified Mithra that following the transfer of types of equivalent financial instruments allowing it to exercise direct voting rights on Mithra, it has crossed and consolidated the statutory threshold of 3% on 20, December 2022 (on 54,764,140 outstanding securities at the time of disclosure).

The detailed transparency notifications are available on the Investors section of Mithra's website. An updated overview of the Mithra's shareholders structure will be included in the corporate governance charter of Mithra, which will be made available on its website.