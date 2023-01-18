Advanced search
    MITRA   BE0974283153

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.

(MITRA)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:09 2023-01-18 am EST
3.460 EUR   -3.35%
12:00pMithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Publication of a transparency notification received from Glenernie Capital
PU
01/16Mayne Pharma and Mithra announce US launch of HALOETTE, a generic version of NUVARING
AQ
01/13Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Mayne Pharma and Mithra announce US launch of HALOETTE®, a generic version of NUVARING®
PU
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Publication of a transparency notification received from Glenernie Capital

01/18/2023 | 12:00pm EST
Liege, Belgium, 18 January 2023 - 17:45 CET - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health today announces, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of transparency from Glenernie Capital Ltd, with registered offices at Smithson Plaza, 13th Floor, 25 St. James's Street, London SW1A 1HA, on 18, January 2023. Glenernie Capital has notified Mithra that it has fallen below the legal 3% threshold on 13, January 2023 (on 56,314,974 outstanding securities at the time of disclosure).

The detailed transparency notifications are available on the Investors section of Mithra's website. An updated overview of the Mithra's shareholders structure will be included in the corporate governance charter of Mithra, which will be made available on its website.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 16:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
