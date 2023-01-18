Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Publication of a transparency notification received from Glenernie Capital

Liege, Belgium, 18 January 2023 - 17:45 CET - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health today announces, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of transparency from Glenernie Capital Ltd, with registered offices at Smithson Plaza, 13th Floor, 25 St. James's Street, London SW1A 1HA, on 18, January 2023. Glenernie Capital has notified Mithra that it has fallen below the legal 3% threshold on 13, January 2023 (on 56,314,974 outstanding securities at the time of disclosure).

The detailed transparency notifications are available on the Investors section of Mithra's website. An updated overview of the Mithra's shareholders structure will be included in the corporate governance charter of Mithra, which will be made available on its website.