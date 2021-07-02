Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Issues a Put Option Notice Under Capital Agreement with LDA Capital

02-07-2021 PRESS RELEASE Regulated information

Mithra Issues a Put Option Notice

Under Capital Agreement with LDA Capital

Liege, Belgium, 02 July 2021 - 17:45 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces the issuance of a put option notice, according to the terms of the capital commitment agreement signed with LDA Capital Limited on April 24, 20201. Under the terms of this agreement, LDA Capital commits an amount of up to EUR 50 million in cash within a maximum of three years in exchange for new ordinary shares in Mithra. This is the second put option notice related to this agreement, after the first issued on May 29, 2020.

The completion of the capital increase is subject to the subscription of the new shares by LDA Capital Limited, amounting to a maximum of 428,403 new shares, and that should take place during the third quarter of 2021. The new shares will be issued at an issue price determined by the Volume Weighted Average Price (WVAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Brussels during a period of 30 consecutive trading days, subject to certain adjustments specified in the capital commitment agreement.

For more information, please contact:

Benoît Mathieu (IRO) : +32 473 35 80 18 - investorrelations@mithra.com

Maud Vanderthommen (Press) : +32 473 58 61 04 - press@mithra.com

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biotech company dedicated to transforming Women's Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women's needs throughout their life span. Mithra explores the potential of the unique native estrogen Estetrol in a wide range of applications in women health and beyond (Covid-19, neuroprotection…). Mithra also develops and manufactures complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause and hormone-dependent cancers. It offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, Mithra has an approximate headcount of 300 staff members and is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

1 LDA Capital agreed to commit an amount of up to EUR 50 million in cash within a maximum of three years in exchange for new ordinary shares in Mithra. Mithra Press release(24/04/2020)

