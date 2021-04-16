Log in
    MITRA   BE0974283153

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.

(MITRA)
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Publication of a Transparency Notification Received from Alychlo NV

04/16/2021 | 11:54am EDT
16-04-2021

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Publication of a Transparency Notification

Received from Alychlo NV

Liege, Belgium, 16 April 2021 - 17:45 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of transparency from Alychlo NV, having its registered seat located at Lembergsesteenweg 19, 9820 Merelbeke, on 13 April 2021.

Alychlo NV has notified Mithra that it has fallen below the legal 15% threshold on 7 April 2021,. Alychlo NV now holds 11.46% (4,894,730 shares) of the 42,714,097 shares currently outstanding. Previously, Alychlo NV held 15.04%of the 42,714,097 shares outstanding.

The detailed transparency notifications are available on the Investors websiteof Mithra (investors.mithra.com). An updated overview of the Mithra's large shareholdings will be included in the corporate governance charter of Mithra, which will be made available on its website.

For more information, please contact:

Benoît Mathieu (IRO) : +32 473 35 80 18 - investorrelations@mithra.com

Maud Vanderthommen (Press) : +32 473 58 61 04 - press@mithra.com

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biotech company dedicated to transforming Women's Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women's needs throughout their life span. Mithra explores the potential of the unique native estrogen Estetrol in a wide range of applications in women health and beyond (Covid-19, neuroprotection…). Mithra also develops and manufactures complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause and hormone-dependent cancers. It offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, Mithra has an approximate headcount of 300 staff members and is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and

uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 15:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
