Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Publication of a Transparency Notification Received from Alychlo NV

Publication of a Transparency Notification

Received from Alychlo NV

Liege, Belgium, 16 April 2021 - 17:45 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of transparency from Alychlo NV, having its registered seat located at Lembergsesteenweg 19, 9820 Merelbeke, on 13 April 2021.

Alychlo NV has notified Mithra that it has fallen below the legal 15% threshold on 7 April 2021,. Alychlo NV now holds 11.46% (4,894,730 shares) of the 42,714,097 shares currently outstanding. Previously, Alychlo NV held 15.04%of the 42,714,097 shares outstanding.

The detailed transparency notifications are available on the Investors websiteof Mithra (investors.mithra.com). An updated overview of the Mithra's large shareholdings will be included in the corporate governance charter of Mithra, which will be made available on its website.

