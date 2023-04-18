Advanced search
    MITRA   BE0974283153

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.

(MITRA)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:17 2023-04-17 am EDT
3.020 EUR   -2.58%
01:43aMithra Pharmaceuticals S A : releases 2022 Annual Report
PU
04/05Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA Appoints David H Solomon as Chief Executive Officer
CI
04/04Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : announces the appointment of David H Solomon as Chief Executive Officer
PU
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : releases 2022 Annual Report

04/18/2023 | 01:43am EDT
Liege, Belgium, 18 April 2023 - 7:30 CET - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces the publication of its 2022 Annual Report.

The Annual Report which outlines Mithra's achievements in 2022 includes the following information:

- Message to our shareholders;

- Overview of Mithra's R&D pipeline;

- Mithra's highlights for 2022 and outlook for 2023;

- Mithra's ESG strategy;

- Management report;

- Remuneration report;

- Financial statements and notes.

The Annual Report is available in English and French and can be read (or downloaded in PDF) on the website https://www.mithra.com/en/report2022/ or on investors.mithra.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 05:42:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
