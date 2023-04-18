Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : releases 2022 Annual Report

Liege, Belgium, 18 April 2023 - 7:30 CET - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces the publication of its 2022 Annual Report.

The Annual Report which outlines Mithra's achievements in 2022 includes the following information:

- Message to our shareholders;

- Overview of Mithra's R&D pipeline;

- Mithra's highlights for 2022 and outlook for 2023;

- Mithra's ESG strategy;

- Management report;

- Remuneration report;

- Financial statements and notes.

The Annual Report is available in English and French and can be read (or downloaded in PDF) on the website https://www.mithra.com/en/report2022/ or on investors.mithra.com.