Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : to Host Webcast for Half Year Financial Results on 24 September 2021

09/17/2021 | 02:12am EDT
17-09-2021

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Mithra to Host Webcast for Half Year

Financial Results on 24 September 2021

Liege, Belgium, 17 September 2021 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health announces that it will host a live webcast on Friday, 24 September 2021 at 09:30 CEST to present its 2021 Half Year financial and operating results.

The live webcast can be accessed on the Mithra websiteor by clicking here.

To participate to the conference call, please register on this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Mithra investor's website shortly after the close of the call.

********

For more information, please contact:

Benoît Mathieu (IRO) : +32 473 35 80 18 - investorrelations@mithra.com

Maud Vanderthommen (Press) : +32 473 58 61 04 - press@mithra.com

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biotech company dedicated to transforming Women's Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women's needs throughout their life span. Mithra explores the potential of the unique native estrogen Estetrol in a wide range of applications in women health and beyond (Covid-19, neuroprotection…). Mithra also develops and manufactures complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause and hormone-dependent cancers. It offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, Mithra has an approximate headcount of 300 staff members and is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

investors.mithra.com 1

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 06:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
