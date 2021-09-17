Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : to Host Webcast for Half Year Financial Results on 24 September 2021

17-09-2021 PRESS RELEASE Regulated information

Mithra to Host Webcast for Half Year

Financial Results on 24 September 2021

Liege, Belgium, 17 September 2021 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health announces that it will host a live webcast on Friday, 24 September 2021 at 09:30 CEST to present its 2021 Half Year financial and operating results.

The live webcast can be accessed on the Mithra websiteor by clicking here.

To participate to the conference call, please register on this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Mithra investor's website shortly after the close of the call.

For more information, please contact:

Benoît Mathieu (IRO) : +32 473 35 80 18 - investorrelations@mithra.com

Maud Vanderthommen (Press) : +32 473 58 61 04 - press@mithra.com

