Mithril Resources : Exploration & Metallurgy Results - Copalquin District Mexico

Figure 1 - Map view of the El Cometa/El Refugio drilling showing the drill hole traces and the drill results reported in this announcement.

Excellent district mapping and sampling results allow other known targets areas to be assessed and prioritised for drilling in 2022. Our current funded program of up to 3,500m will further drill test La Soledad, the strong gold in soil anomaly at Los Pinos and additional exploration drill holes up to 900m west of the El Refugio resource."

"Building on the excellent high-grade gold and silver maiden resource estimate, the high recoveries of gold and silver from the flotation tests again demonstrates the attractive project metrics for our Copalquin District in Mexico. As our study work progresses to optimise a future development at El Refugio, we continue our exploration efforts to expand the current resource with two drill holes (CDH-101 &102) confirming mineralised extension 160m west.

Mithril Resources Ltd (ASX: MTH) (Mithril or the Company) is pleased to release further results from its Copalquin Gold Silver District, Mexico.

Mithril CEO and Managing Director, John Skeet, commented:

personalForThe intercepts from the recent deeper drilling on the eastern side of El Refugio show that the vein system is more extensive below the Cometa high-grade area and additional step-out drilling from sections 400 east to section 40 is warranted.

The drill holes CDH-101 and CDH-102 have confirmed that mineralization extends at least 160 meters further west from the limit of the resource model and continues to be open along strike. As was the case with the El Refugio high- grade clavo, deeper drilling is required as we develop our geologic understanding of this western extension of El Refugio.

