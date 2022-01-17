Mithril Resources : Exploration & Metallurgy Results - Copalquin District Mexico

o 1.08m @ 0.67 g/t gold, 34.0 g/t silver from 177.92m (CDH-102)
1.00m @ 1.02 g/t gold, 69.0 g/t silver from 183m(CDH-102)
2.00m @ 5.57 g/t gold, 162.5 g/t silver from 187.3m(CDH-102)
o Continued mapping and sampling to develop this target area a further 900m west
• Further shallow high-grade at El Cometa
o 4.55m @ 8.29 g/t gold, 138 g/t silver from 28.0m,(CDH-099),including
1.70m @ 20.2 g/t gold, 298 g/t silver from 28.0m
• Drilling on eastern sided of El Refugio clavo. Deeper drilling required in this area.
o 2.00m @ 1.02 g/t gold, 44.0 g/t silver from 353.75m(CDH-095),plus
1.00m @ 0.72 g/t gold, 32.0 g/t silver from 376.55m, plus
1.00m @ 4.29 g/t gold, 17.0 g/t silver from 376.55m
o 1.00m @ 4.47 g/t gold, 7.00 g/t silver from 327m(CDH-096),plus
1.00m @ 0.65 g/t gold, 26.0 g/t silver from 342m, plus
@ 1.00 g/t gold, 4.00 g/t silver from 366m, plus
@ 0.77 g/t gold, 19.0 g/t silver from 370m, plus
@ 1.33 g/t gold, 60.0 g/t silver from 374m
o 1.00m @ 1.18 g/t gold, 11.0 g/t silver from 288m(CDH-098),plus 0.50m @ 6.50 g/t gold, 95.0 g/t silver from 299.2m, plus 1.00m @ 3.61 g/t gold, 22.0 g/t silver from 377m
1 Maiden JORC MRE 2,416,000 tonnes @ 4.80 g/t gold, 141 g/t silver for 373,000 oz gold plus 10,953,000 oz silver (Total 529,000 oz AuEq*) @ cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq* - 17 Nov. 2021
Figure 1 - Map view of the El Cometa/El Refugio drilling showing the drill hole traces and the drill results reported in this announcement.
Excellent district mapping and sampling results allow other known targets areas to be assessed and prioritised for drilling in 2022. Our current funded program of up to 3,500m will further drill test La Soledad, the strong gold in soil anomaly at Los Pinos and additional exploration drill holes up to 900m west of the El Refugio resource."
"Building on the excellenthigh-gradegold and silver maiden resource estimate, the high recoveries of gold and silver from the flotation tests again demonstrates the attractive project metrics for our Copalquin District in Mexico. As our study work progresses to optimise a future development at El Refugio, we continue our exploration efforts to expand the current resource with two drill holes(CDH-101&102) confirming mineralised extension 160m west.
Mithril Resources Ltd (ASX: MTH) (Mithril or the Company) is pleased to release further results from its Copalquin Gold Silver District, Mexico.
Mithril CEO and Managing Director, John Skeet, commented:
personalForThe intercepts from the recent deeper drilling on the eastern side of El Refugio show that the vein system is more extensive below the Cometa high-grade area and additional step-out drilling from sections 400 east to section 40 is warranted.
The drill holes CDH-101 and CDH-102 have confirmed that mineralization extends at least 160 meters further west from the limit of the resource model and continues to be open along strike. As was the case with the El Refugio high- grade clavo, deeper drilling is required as we develop our geologic understanding of this western extension of El Refugio.
Figure 2 - The 70 km2
Copalquin District mining concession area with maiden resource area at El Refugio, drill expansion west and development of
new drill targets at El Peru, Las Brujas and Dios Hijos following strong rock chip sample results.
MAIDEN RESOURCE ESTIMATE - SIMPLE METALLURGY
A metallurgical test work program following the maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) is being conducted by SGS Laboratories. The high-grade maiden MRE released 17 November 2021 is given below.
2,416,000 tonnes @ 4.80 g/t gold, 141 g/t silverfor 373,000 oz gold plus 10,953,000 oz silver (Total 529,000 oz AuEq*) using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*
28.6% of the resource tonnage is classified as indicated
Tonnes
Tonnes
Gold
Silver
Gold
Gold
Silver
Gold
(kt)
(kt)
(g/t)
(g/t)
Equiv.*
(koz)
(koz)
Equiv.*
(g/t)
(koz)
El Refugio
Indicated
691
5.43
114.2
7.06
121
2,538
157
Inferred
1,447
4.63
137.1
6.59
215
6,377
307
La Soledad
Indicated
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Inferred
278
4.12
228.2
7.38
37
2,037
66
Total
Indicated
691
5.43
114.2
7.06
121
2,538
157
Inferred
1,725
4.55
151.7
6.72
252
8,414
372
TOTAL
2,416
4.80
141
6.81
373
10,953
529
Table 1- Mineral resource estimate El Refugio - La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*
The sample used for the test work is a composite sample from El Refugio crushed drill core. The average grade of the composite is similar to the average grade from the maiden resource estimate. The calculated composite grade from the flotation test work is 4.52 g/t gold and 124 g/t silver.
*AuEq. = gold equivalent calculated using and gold:silver price ratio of 70:1. That is, 70 g/t silver = 1 g/t gold. The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com
Flotation test work has been completed using the same reagent scheme determined from the Palmarejo deposit (located in the Sierra Madre Trend and north of the Copalquin District) test work, due to the similarities in geology and mineralogy between Palmarejo and El Refugio at Copalquin.
Additionally, gravity concentration test work for gold and silver recovery was completed with 59% gold and 24% silver
recovered into a gravity concentrate.
Cyanide leaching test work is currently being conducted on the flotation concentrate and tailings and on the gravity concentrate and tailings. This will give final gold and silver extractions rates for a flotation/cyanide leach flowsheet and a gravity/cyanide leach flowsheet. Results to date indicate that final gold and silver recoveries will be 90-95% using simple and conventional processes greatly enhancing the development opportunity for this first resource area in the Copalquin District.
ABOUT THE COPALQUIN GOLD SILVER PROJECT
The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km2 containing several dozen historic gold and silver mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts
many world-class gold and silver deposits.
Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.
Mithril Resources is earning 100% interest in the Copalquin District mining concessions via a purchase option
agreement detailed in ASX announcement dated 25 November 2019.
Figure 5 - Copalquin District location map with locations of mining and exploration activity within the state of Durango.
