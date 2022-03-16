Mithril Resources : High-Grade Multiple Vein Intercepts

Mithril Resources Ltd (ASX: MTH) (Mithril or the Company) is pleased to provide exploration results for its

maiden resource at El Refugio. The vein system at La Soledad has been extended and we have intercepted veins further east of La Soledad and along strike at Los Pinos. Mapping and soil sampling has developed a large new target along the same mineralised trend at La Montura to be drill ready. La Montura, which shares similarities with El Refugio, is 2km along trend within low angle structures extending at least 4 km. Together with planned deep drilling at El Refugio and the confirmed extension at Refugio West, Copalquin is well positioned for significant

"Our expansive exploration program across the district has delivered excellent results ahead of resource development drilling along strike from the high-grade maiden resource at El Refugio. The vein system at La Soledad has been extended and we have intercepted veins further east of La Soledad and along strike at Los Pinos. Mapping and soil sampling has developed a large new target along the same mineralised trend at La Montura to be drill ready. La Montura, which shares similarities with El Refugio, is 2km along trend within low angle structures extending at least 4 km. Together with planned deep drilling at El Refugio and the confirmed extension at Refugio West, Copalquin is well positioned for significant gold-silver resource growth throughout 2022."

Sheeted vein system associated with the granodiorite intrusion.

Figure 1 - Cross-section 40 for drill results at La Soledad holes CDH-109 to 111 plus previous drill hole results for holes CDH-008 and 011.

Drilling at La Soledad and East at Los Pinos

The series of holes completed at La Soledad have clearly shown the existence of a sheeted vein system and association with a granodiorite pre-mineral intrusion. The intrusion of the granodiorite into the favourably- fracturing andesite rock unit, created cracks and voids that later became sites for mineralised deposits. Where onlythere are voids along the gold-silver veins, favourable conditions lead to the formation of high-grade 'clavos' (oreshoots) such as the one mined historically at La Soledad and discovered at El Refugio, as part of the maiden resource drilling. The recent drilling and interpretation at La Soledad are guiding the discovery of further clavos

and veins along strike and deeper at La Soledad, with highly encouraging results to date.

ForAt Los Pinos, the ridge just to the east of El Refugio-LaSoledad, the extensive surface alteration and the strong gold in soils anomaly rank this area as a high-prioritytarget. To date, only a handful of exploration holes have been completed at Los Pinos and importantly, drill hole CDH-113has intercepted a narrow, high-gradevein only 78 metres down hole. Locating this high-gradevein allows planning of further drilling at Los Pinos as we continue to search of the main source of the alteration and strong surface gold anomaly. The angle and orientation of the vein suggest it may be on the same structure as the La Soledad veins, 700 metres away.

