Mithril Resources : High-Grade Multiple Vein Intercepts

"Our expansive exploration program across the district has delivered excellent results ahead of resource development drilling along strike from thehigh-grademaiden resource at El Refugio. The vein system at La Soledad has been extended and we have intercepted veins further east of La Soledad and along strike at Los Pinos. Mapping and soil sampling has developed a large new target along the same mineralised trend at La Montura to be drill ready. La Montura, which shares similarities with El Refugio, is 2km along trend within low angle structures extending at least 4 km. Together with planned deep drilling at El Refugio and the confirmed extension at Refugio West, Copalquin is well positioned for significantgold-silverresource growth throughout 2022."
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
17 March 2022
HIGH-GRADE MULTIPLE VEIN INTERCEPTS AND TARGET EXPANSION,
COPALQUIN DISTRICT, MEXICO
Highlight Results
only
• At La Soledad, first round of drilling on eastern side of clavo intercepted sheeted vein
system at relatively shallow downhole depths
o 6.00m @ 1.84g/t gold, 23.0 g/t silver from 41.0m, (CDH-109),plus
1.00m @ 1.79 g/t gold, 25.0 g/t silver from 55.0m, plus
use
1.70m @ 1.77 g/t gold, 117 g/t silver from 59.3m, plus
2.14m @ 0.89 g/t gold, 63.9 g/t silver from 78.5m
o
4.80m @ 0.91 g/t gold,
56.8 g/t silver from 70.75m(CDH-110),plus
2.30m
@ 1.75 g/t gold,
135 g/t silver from 109.0m, including
0.55m
@ 5.89 g/t gold,
474 g/t silver from 110.75m
o 8.10m @ 1.64 g/t gold,
106 g/t silver from 77.3m (CDH-111), including
personal
0.80m
@ 4.59 g/t gold,
212 g/t silver from 78.3m, and including
0.95m
@ 7.99 g/t gold,
526 g/t silver from 82.45m, plus
1.00m
@ 1.50 g/t gold,
30.0 g/t silver from 98.0m, plus
0.75m
@ 1.59 g/t gold,
220 g/t silver from 107m, plus
0.50m
@ 2.21 g/t gold,
61.0 g/t silver from 140m, plus
1.00m
@ 1.20 g/t gold,
2.00 g/t silver from 190m
• Exploration drilling, mapping and sampling program has defined over 7km of veins in the
Copalquin Mining District
• Major target area identified at La Montura, 2km east and along strike of El Refugio-La
Soledad maiden resource area (373koz Au + 10.9Moz Ag)*
• At Los Pinos strong alteration, gold in soils and now narrow, high-grade veins in early-
stage drilling for development of this target along strike of El Refugio-La Soledad
o 0.60m @ 9.91 g/t gold,
161 g/t silver from 78.1m (CDH-113)
_________
Mithril Resources Ltd (ASX: MTH) (Mithril or the Company) is pleased to provide exploration results for its
For
Copalquin Gold Silver Project in Mexico.
Mithril CEO and Managing Director, John Skeet, commented:
DIRECTORS
MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED
REGISTERED OFFICE
John Skeet - Managing Director & CEO
ACN: 099 883 922
Level 4
Garry Thomas - Non-Executive Director
ASX: MTH
100 Albert Rd
Stephen Layton - Non-Executive Director
South Melbourne VIC 3204
Claire Newstead-Sinclair - Company Secretary
T: +61 3 9692 7222
www.mithrilresources.com.au
E: info@mithrilresources.com.au
Sheeted vein system associated with the granodiorite intrusion.
Figure 1 -Cross-section40 for drill results at La Soledad holesCDH-109to 111 plus previous drill hole results for holesCDH-008and 011.
Drilling at La Soledad and East at Los Pinos
The series of holes completed at La Soledad have clearly shown the existence of a sheeted vein system and association with a granodiorite pre-mineral intrusion. The intrusion of the granodiorite into the favourably- fracturing andesite rock unit, created cracks and voids that later became sites for mineralised deposits. Where onlythere are voids along the gold-silver veins, favourable conditions lead to the formation of high-grade 'clavos' (oreshoots) such as the one mined historically at La Soledad and discovered at El Refugio, as part of the maiden resource drilling. The recent drilling and interpretation at La Soledad are guiding the discovery of further clavos
and veins along strike and deeper at La Soledad, with highly encouraging results to date.
usepersonal
ForAt Los Pinos, the ridge just to the east of ElRefugio-LaSoledad, the extensive surface alteration and the strong gold in soils anomaly rank this area as ahigh-prioritytarget. To date, only a handful of exploration holes have been completed at Los Pinos and importantly, drill holeCDH-113has intercepted a narrow,high-gradevein only 78 metres down hole. Locating thishigh-gradevein allows planning of further drilling at Los Pinos as we continue to search of the main source of the alteration and strong surface gold anomaly. The angle and orientation of the vein suggest it may be on the same structure as the La Soledad veins, 700 metres away.
www.mithrilresources.com.au
use only
personal
Figure 2 - La Soledad drill hole locations map.
District Middle Section - Target Expansion
The dry season mapping program (January-May) in the Copalquin District further strengthens data supporting the high prospectivity of the district. Already we have demonstrated the high-quality resource potential of the district with the excellent maiden resource with high-grade gold and silver at El Refugio-La Soledad delivered after only 15 months of drilling. New targets to the east and to the west of Refugio along the trend of rhyolite intrusives are being developed towards being drill-ready for expansion of the resource footprint. The best of these new targets to-date is the La Montura (the saddle) area which has over 500 meters of strike length of silicified rhyolite (highlighted in green, in the figure below. Soil sampling is underway at La Montura in preparation for drilling. For
www.mithrilresources.com.au
Figure 3 - Schematic long section of the Copalquin District middle mineralised trend which includes the maiden JORC resource at El
Refugio/La Soledad.
For personal use only
Figure 4 - Geologist on silicified rhyolite dome at La Montura (Left). Exposure of silicified breccia at La Montura (Right). La Montura
location is highlighted above in Figure 3 and below in Figure 5.
La Montura
Figure 5 - Copalquin 70km2 concession area showing exploration target areas and locations of the schematic long sections shown in
www.mithrilresources.com.au
Figure 3 and Figure 6.
For personal use only
Figure 6 - Schematic long section of the southern part of the Copalquin District.
Figure 7 - Soils sampling map for western half of the Copalquin District Middle Section (See Figure 3 and Figure 5) with mapped silicified
rhyolite domes shown in salmon colour. The domes are interpreted as the heat sources for the hydrothermal activity.
www.mithrilresources.com.au
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Mithril Resources Limited published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 22:40:10 UTC.