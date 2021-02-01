Mitie : Ireland receives the IBEC KeepWell Mark

Mitie Ireland has been awarded the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC) KeepWell Mark, becoming the first facilities management business to receive the certification. Receiving the accreditation demonstrates Mitie's commitment to promote employee wellbeing.

The IBEC KeepWell Mark is a two-year accreditation awarded to organisations that have worked to improve employee wellbeing across the eight areas that are assessed under the framework. These areas include leadership; absence management; physical activity; smoke free; health and safety; mental health; intoxicants; and healthy eating.

As part of the certification process, organisations must demonstrate that they have implemented policies and initiatives to embed employee wellbeing throughout their business. The accreditation process involves a full audit, evidence-based submissions and multiple employee focus groups, to evaluate the impact of these initiatives.

Mitie Ireland has been undergoing a cultural change to create a more positive, open and collaborative environment. In June 2019, Mitie started benchmarking its wellbeing efforts to ensure initiatives were in line with best practice for each of the eight areas of the KeepWell Mark accreditation.

With the Coronavirus pandemic moving many day-to-day business activities online, Mitie Ireland has developed several programmes to support employees even in a virtual environment. For example, Mitie rolled-out a new fully trained mental health first aid team to support its employees during these challenging times. In addition to this, it is also offering access to a free virtual GP service and its 24/7 Employee Assistance Programme to all staff and their families.

Les Sheridan, Managing Director, Mitie Ireland, said:

'We're very proud to be leading the way for the sector by becoming the first facilities management company to receive the IBEC KeepWell Mark. We're committed to creating a great place to work that supports the wellbeing of our people, and achieving this prestigious recognition demonstrates that we're putting these words into action.'

The certificate was awarded in December 2020.

About Mitie Ireland

We are a leading Facilities Management company in Ireland, employing over 2,000 people and serving more than 120 clients across Ireland.

