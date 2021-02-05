Mitie : appointed to Net Zero Carbon Delivery framework

Mitie has been appointed as a preferred supplier on the new Net Zero Carbon Delivery framework, created by ETL. ETL is the estate development consultancy founded by Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust to help organisations manage and develop their estates.

From monitoring energy consumption to installing and maintaining electric vehicle charge points and ground source heat pumps, the Net Zero Carbon Delivery framework was created to help organisations access zero carbon solutions for their estates. This framework is aimed at public sector organisations, however, private sector bodies can also use the agreement to find suppliers. With fighting climate change at the top of many organisations' agenda, this appointment provides Mitie the opportunity to continue sharing its energy management and sustainability expertise with the public and private sector.

The appointment to the ETL Net Zero Carbon Delivery framework is a key part of Mitie's Plan Zero commitment to help organisations achieve their own net zero targets. As part of this commitment, Mitie has recently been appointed as a supplier in a number of Crown Commercial Service agreements, including the Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Solutions (VCIS) and Heat Networks and Electricity Generation Assets (HELGA) agreements.

In addition to this, Mitie also launched its Zero Carbon for Zero Cost service to help businesses implement solutions to improve their buildings' energy efficiency, reduce carbon and cut costs. Meanwhile, through its Plan Zero Fleet Transition Service, it's helping clients switch their fleets to electric and to manage their EV charge point infrastructure.

Simon Venn, Chief Government & Strategy Officer, Mitie, said:

'Climate change is a fight we cannot win alone so, as part of Plan Zero, we've committed to helping customers achieve their own net zero targets. Joining this framework is another opportunity for us to continue sharing our energy management and sustainability expertise to keep helping public and private sector organisations reach net zero.'

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie is one of the UK's leading facilities management (FM) and professional services companies. We offer a range of services to Central Government and Defence,Communities (Hospitals, PFI schools and Local Authorities); and Technical Services (Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services) and Business Services (Security, Cleaning and Office Services) to Private Sector clients in Financial Services, Manufacturing, Transport, Retail and Telecoms; and Specialist Services (Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste Management).

Mitie, which acquired Interserve's FM business in December 2020, employs 77,500 people and is the champion of the 'Front-Line Heroes' who have kept Britain running during the COVID-19 pandemic. We take care of our customers' people and buildings, by delivering essential services and deploying industry leading technology to create safe and effective workspaces.

The business continues to execute its technology-led strategy and in the past six months has received multiple awards.

Find out more at www.mitie.com.