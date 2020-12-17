Mitie : appointed to government's Building Cleaning Services agreement

Mitie, one of the UK's leading facilities management and professional services companies, has been named as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) agreement for Building Cleaning Services.

The agreement allows public sector organisations to easily access suppliers providing cleaning services for sites, including schools, universities and GP surgeries. With the agreement designed to facilitate procurement processes, it also allows public sector organisations to work with cleaning experts in order to review the performance of current suppliers and make recommendations for improvements.

Mitie is already a supplier on seven other CCS agreements, including the Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Solutions (VCIS) and the Heat Networks and Electricity Generation Assets (HELGA) agreements which Mitie joined last month. With cleaning services more important than ever, the appointment to the Building Cleaning Services agreement builds on Mitie's support for the UK Government and the wider public sector during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mitie is already supporting the UK Government and the wider public sector in the fight against Coronavirus. For instance, Mitie is delivering key services, including site management, cleaning and clinical waste management, for more than 100 Coronavirus testing sites across the UK. The company is also providing essential services, such as maintaining production lines in pharmaceutical plants and delivering security services for supermarkets, to help keep the UK running at this challenging time.

Simon Venn, Chief Government & Strategy Officer, Mitie, said:

'Being appointed as a supplier for the Building Cleaning Services agreement builds on our support for the UK Government in the fight against Coronavirus. By bringing the latest in cleaning technology and service innovation - including UV lights to disinfect surfaces and forensic torches to identify spots where bacteria may be accumulating - we can help ensure key sites, such as schools and GP surgeries, are kept clean. We look forward to working with public sector organisations to continue delivering key services to help keep people safe.'

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie is one of the UK's leading facilities management (FM) and professional services companies. We offer a range of services to Central Government and Defence,Communities (Hospitals, PFI schools and Local Authorities); and Technical Services (Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services) and Business Services (Security, Cleaning and Office Services) to Private Sector clients in Financial Services, Manufacturing, Transport, Retail and Telecoms; and Specialist Services (Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste Management).

Mitie, which acquired Interserve's FM business in December 2020, employs 77,500 people and is the champion of the 'Front-Line Heroes' who have kept Britain running during the COVID-19 pandemic. We take care of our customers' people and buildings, by delivering essential services and deploying industry leading technology to create safe and effective workspaces.

The business continues to execute its technology-led strategy and in the past six months has received multiple awards.

Find out more at www.mitie.com.

About the Crown Commercial Service

CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth more than £1bn - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.