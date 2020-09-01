Mitie : supports Yorkshire Ambulance Service with new contract

Mitie has been awarded a £6 million contract to provide facilities management for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS). This follows a competitive tender which was designed to integrate a number of contracts into a single provider. The new partnership, which began on 1 April 2020, sees Mitie provide technical services to 100 YAS sites covering the entire region for five years, with the option to extend for a further two years.

The YAS estate consists of a range of sites across Yorkshire and the Humber, all of which are crucial to its operations. This includes 61 Ambulance Stations, which require regular maintenance and a rapid response to the failure of critical equipment, such as garage shutters and doors which enable the ambulances to exit quickly. The Mitie team also has responsibility for maintaining sites which support the Service's other core functions, such as the 999 and NHS 111 communications centres and offices for administrative staff. These require regular maintenance of HVAC, power, and fire safety systems, to ensure these vital public services are kept running 24/7.

By using its bespoke technology solution, Mozaic, Mitie and its customers can log any maintenance issues on a bespoke system. This improves visibility and tracking of repair status and maintenance jobs, so teams from both Mitie and YAS have on-demand access to the latest status of tasks, enabling a continuous improvement in engineering services.

Having begun the contract in April, Mitie has supported YAS throughout the Coronavirus pandemic. Its team of engineers have been on hand throughout lockdown to ensure that YAS can continue to provide vital emergency healthcare services and operate smoothly during what has been a busy and challenging time for the Trust.

As part of the contract, Mitie is also providing landscaping services, including grass, shrub and weed maintenance, for 64 of the YAS sites, as well as winter services, including highway gritting and snow clearance, for six other locations.

In addition to providing maintenance services, Mitie experts from its energy and asset management teams are supporting the contract by identifying areas where efficiencies can be made to support YAS's sustainability commitments and reduce its carbon emissions. This is part of Mitie's Plan Zero commitment to support its clients in achieving their sustainability targets.

YAS serves a population of over five million people across Yorkshire and the Humber and receives on average 2,800 calls every day. Given the urgent nature of the work undertaken by YAS, it is vital that its buildings are able to operate efficiently at all times.

Mitie will also be working with its charity, the Mitie Foundation, to run an initiative that will support people from the local community who are currently experiencing barriers to employment. Mitie will work alongside YAS and the Foundation to develop a programme of activity, for example by offering work experience schemes or training on key skills.

David Sanderson, Associate Director of Estates, Fleet & Facilities, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said:

'A well-maintained Estate is vital to enable us to operate effectively as a service and provide a first-class emergency, urgent care and non-emergency patient transport services to the people of Yorkshire.

'We're delighted to be working in partnership with Mitie which has supported us well through the last five challenging months of the coronavirus pandemic.'

Carlo Alloni, Managing Director of Technical Services and Integrated Facilities Management, Mitie, said:

'From Ambulance Stations and 999 communications centres to administrative offices, every single Yorkshire Ambulance Service site plays a critical role in ensuring these vital services are able to operate 24/7/365. It's a privilege to play our part in maintaining this estate, especially against the challenging backdrop of COVID-19. We look forward to bringing our technology-led approach and commitment to delivering the exceptional every day to YAS.'

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie is the UK's leading facilities management and professional services company. It offers a range of services including Technical Services (Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services), Business Services (Security, Cleaning and Office Services) and Specialist Services (Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste Management).

Mitie employs 47,500 people across the country, looking after a large, diverse, blue-chip customer base, from banks and retailers, to hospitals, schools and critical government strategic assets. It takes care of its customers' people and buildings, by delivering the basics brilliantly and by deploying advanced technology. It is pioneering the Connected Workspace, using smart analytics to provide valuable insight and deliver efficiencies to create outstanding work environments for customers.

Find out more at www.mitie.com