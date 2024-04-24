Mitie Group PLC - Glasgow-based facilities management - Third-largest shareholder sells 40.0 million Mitie shares through a placing run by broker Peel Hunt LLP. The shares are sold at 112 pence each, raising about GBP44.8 million for Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV LP, a London-based investment fund. The share sale is increased from the planned offer of 25 million shares that was announced by Peel Hunt after the London market close on Tuesday. Alchemy is now interested in 31.0 million Mitie shares, a 2.3% stake. Mitie will receive no proceeds from the sale, as it is of existing shares.
Current stock price: 116.40p, down 3.0% early Wednesday
12-month change: up 26%
