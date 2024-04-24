Mitie Group plc is a facilities management and transformation company. The Company offer a range of services to the public sector through its Central Government & Defense and Communities (Local Government & Education, Healthcare and Care & Custody) divisions. Its Technical Services (engineering services) and Business Services (security, cleaning, landscapes, Spain, and waste) divisions serve private sector customers in areas, such as financial and professional services, industrials, and retail and transport. It delivers engineering services, including mechanical and electrical, fire and security hardware, decarbonization, renewable energy installation, electrical connections and telecoms infrastructure. It also offers a range of fire and security solutions, including fire detection and suppression systems, access control, intruder alarms, CCTV, and security management systems. It provides the ICT and network infrastructure to support these systems offering fully integrated solutions.

Sector Business Support Services