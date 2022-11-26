Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mitie Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP PLC

(MTO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-25 am EST
75.60 GBX   +0.27%
08:57aBritish transport cleaning staff to strike over pay - union
RE
11/25Factbox-What European companies are doing as workers face high inflation
RE
11/25Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British transport cleaning staff to strike over pay - union

11/26/2022 | 08:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Cleaners will become the latest set of transport workers to strike over pay in Britain, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said on Saturday, adding to a wave of industrial action sweeping the country.

The RMT said its members, working as cleaners throughout the transport network, had voted to hold their first national strike action.

It said over 1,000 contracted out cleaners working for the likes of Churchill, Atalian Servest and Mitie were eligible to strike.

The announcement came as drivers working for 11 British train operators went on strike on Saturday in an ongoing dispute over pay, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union said.

The RMT wants the cleaners to be paid 15 pounds ($18.14) an hour, with sick pay, holiday entitlement and better pensions.

It will announce the strike days next week.

Britain is facing widespread industrial unrest in the run-up to the holiday period and into January as workers struggling with double-digit inflation resort to strike action to demand better pay and working conditions.

Railway workers, nurses, doctors and teachers, as well as emergency services, postal services and telecoms workers have either been on strike or plan action.

($1 = 0.8269 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MITIE GROUP PLC
08:57aBritish transport cleaning staff to strike over pay - union
RE
11/25Factbox-What European companies are doing as workers face high inflation
RE
11/25Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
11/24Factbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
11/23Factbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
11/21Compass offers pay advance, grants for UK staff in dire straits
RE
11/17FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.1% as U.K.'s New Fiscal Plan Foresees Coming Austerity
DJ
11/17LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks down after UK budget announcement
AN
11/17Large UK Fiscal Tightening Could Reduce Need for Rate Rises in 2023
DJ
11/17Mitie Group Offers $12 Million Inflation Support Package to Lower-Paid Staff
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITIE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 897 M 4 711 M 4 711 M
Net income 2023 75,4 M 91,1 M 91,1 M
Net Debt 2023 34,7 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 2,75%
Capitalization 1 010 M 1 221 M 1 221 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 71 330
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart MITIE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mitie Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITIE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 75,60 GBX
Average target price 92,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phillip Keague Bentley Executive Director
Simon Charles Kirkpatrick Chief Financial Officer & Director
Derek Mapp Chairman
Carlo Alloni Managing Director-Technical Services
Cijo Joseph Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITIE GROUP PLC17.21%1 221
CINTAS CORPORATION2.96%46 332
EDENRED SE31.03%13 775
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-45.89%13 028
BUREAU VERITAS SA-11.65%12 126
LG CORP.5.07%10 098