Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mitie Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP PLC

(MTO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:40:00 2023-01-26 am EST
83.85 GBX   +1.27%
05:44aBOE May be Nearing End of Rate-Rise Cycle
DJ
05:24aCORRECT: Mitie quarter disappoints as new contract win value drops
AN
05:21aSterling Could Fall if BOE Issues Cautious Outlook
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CORRECT: Mitie quarter disappoints as new contract win value drops

01/26/2023 | 05:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Correcting the date of share price trading)

(Alliance News) - Mitie Group PLC on Thursday said third quarter revenue remained unchanged from a year ago as new contract win value dropped.

For the three months ended December 31, the Glasgow-based facilities management company reported revenue of GBP1.01 billion, unchanged from the same period last year, but up 3% from the second quarter, and 6% from the first quarter of financial 2023.

The company said third quarter revenue benefited from an increase in project revenue, acquisitions, business wins and effective cost inflation pricing.

New contract wins and contract renewals worth GBP163 million were also added in the third quarter. Mitie noted that it retained a renewal rate above 90%.

While the value of its contract wins and renewals was lower than usual, the company said it expects multiple client decisions on significant opportunities to be made in the fourth quarter.

During the period, Mitie won major contracts with Asda and Essex County Council, as well as a five-year contract with Dublin Airport.

Average daily net debt in the third quarter was GBP103 million, up from no debt a year ago. Mitie said this reflected planned capital deployment, including the close of its customer invoice discounting facility and a share buyback programme completed in September.

Net debt at the end of the quarter was GBP92 million, up GBP28 million from the end of the second quarter.

"Q4 is typically our strongest quarter, as project work increases, and we complete seasonal winter work in Landscapes," Mitie said.

"This, combined with the ramp up of margin enhancement initiatives and ongoing effective management of inflation, provides the board with confidence that the full year results will be consistent with the recently upgraded guidance for operating profit before other items of at least GBP145 million."

Mitie shares were up 1.3% trading at 83.90 pence per share on Thursday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MITIE GROUP PLC
05:44aBOE May be Nearing End of Rate-Rise Cycle
DJ
05:24aCORRECT: Mitie quarter disappoints as new contract win value drops
AN
05:21aSterling Could Fall if BOE Issues Cautious Outlook
DJ
05:20aMitie Group third quarter disappoints as new contract win value drops
AN
04:31aFTSE 100 Rises, Led by 3i Group After Upbeat Results
DJ
03:08aFTSE 100 Seen Higher Ahead of Key U.S. GDP Data
DJ
03:05aMitie Expects to Meet FY23 Guidance After Stable Fiscal Q3 Revenue
MT
01/25UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/09Mitie : to deliver 250 new electric vehicle charging points across 120 sites for the Depar..
PU
01/09Mitie to Deliver 250 New Electric Vehicle Charging Points Across 120 Sites for the Depa..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITIE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 919 M 4 841 M 4 841 M
Net income 2023 78,9 M 97,5 M 97,5 M
Net Debt 2023 39,6 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 1 108 M 1 369 M 1 369 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 71 330
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart MITIE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mitie Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITIE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 82,80 GBX
Average target price 97,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phillip Keague Bentley Executive Director
Simon Charles Kirkpatrick Chief Financial Officer & Director
Derek Mapp Chairman
Carlo Alloni Managing Director-Technical Services
Cijo Joseph Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITIE GROUP PLC10.99%1 369
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.27%44 737
TELEPERFORMANCE SE11.81%16 166
EDENRED SE-2.18%13 528
BUREAU VERITAS SA6.46%12 987
LG CORP.6.27%10 548