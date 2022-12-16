Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mitie Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP PLC

(MTO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
72.30 GBX   -0.96%
12:56pEurostar will not run on Boxing Day due to UK rail strike
RE
11:32aFactbox-What European companies are doing to help workers fight inflation
RE
12/15MITIE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eurostar will not run on Boxing Day due to UK rail strike

12/16/2022 | 12:56pm EST
A high-speed Eurostar train on the LGV Nord rail track outside Rully near Paris

LONDON (Reuters) - International rail operator Eurostar on Friday said that it would not operate services on Dec. 26 between Britain and France due to a national rail strike that impacts the British rail network on Boxing Day.

The Christmas holidays in Britain are set to be disrupted by unprecedented strike action across several sectors, including a railway worker strike between Dec. 24 and 27 by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

"Eurostar has today been informed that the UK high-speed line will be closed to Eurostar trains on the 26th December due to RMT strike action," Eurostar said in a statement.

"Whilst no Eurostar staff are on strike that day, services can't run to and from (London) St. Pancras if the UK high-speed line is closed."

Security staff based in Britain and contracted by Eurostar are also planning strikes. Action planned for Dec 22 and 23 is due to take place, the RMT has said, though strikes on Dec 16 and 18 have been suspended.

Eurostar, which runs train passenger rail services linking London to Paris and other European capitals, has previously said it did not anticipate an impact on services resulting from the Mitie strike action prior to Christmas Day.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MITIE GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 3 919 M 4 789 M 4 789 M
Net income 2023 78,9 M 96,4 M 96,4 M
Net Debt 2023 37,1 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 2,96%
Capitalization 975 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 71 330
Free-Float 94,9%
Managers and Directors
Phillip Keague Bentley Executive Director
Simon Charles Kirkpatrick Chief Financial Officer & Director
Derek Mapp Chairman
Carlo Alloni Managing Director-Technical Services
Cijo Joseph Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITIE GROUP PLC13.18%1 192
CINTAS CORPORATION3.64%45 138
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-44.31%13 716
EDENRED SE26.50%13 603
BUREAU VERITAS SA-15.08%11 923
LG CORP.-1.11%9 586