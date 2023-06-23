Mitie Group plc is a United Kingdom-based facilities management company. The Company offers a range of services to the public and private sectors, including engineering services, energy, security, cleaning and specialist services, including custody, landscaping and waste management services. Its customers range from banks and retailers, to hospitals, schools and government entities. The Company's segments include Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defence (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain. Business Services segment offers cleaning, security and office services to a diverse range of sectors, including financial and professional services, manufacturing, telecoms, retail, and transport. Technical Services segment provides the full range of key technology backed engineering, maintenance, energy, carbon and water management services, air-conditioning/disinfection solutions, digital workplace services and other.

Sector Business Support Services