Mitie Group plc 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
If you would like to attend the physical meeting, please:
- Inform us in advance that you will be attending the meeting in person by emailing investorrelations@mitie.com;
- Allow plenty of time to complete registration and security procedures;
- Enter the building at The Shard Offices reception area, make yourself known to the Mitie representative and follow their instructions;
- Provide your proof of ownership to Mitie's registrars;
- Provide your photo ID to The Shard reception desk and complete the required registration process. Please note that this is a mandatory condition of entry to The Shard Offices;
- Complete all Shard security procedures. Please note that this is a mandatory condition of entry to The Shard Offices; and
- Take a lift to Floor 12 (where Mitie's offices are based).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitie Group plc published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2023 10:41:05 UTC.