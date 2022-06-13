Log in
Mitie : Collaborative clean-up prepares Falklands chapel for 40th anniversary

06/13/2022 | 09:23am EDT
Article13 June 2022
Collaborative clean-up prepares Falklands chapel for 40th anniversary

A collaboration between Mitie and partner organisations has transformed the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel ahead of the 40th anniversary of the conflict.

Opened in 2000 by Her Majesty the Queen as a memorial to those who fought and died in the South Atlantic in 1982, the chapel stands in the 230-acre grounds of Pangbourne College, Reading, Berkshire.

Designed to partly resemble a ship, the building was always well cared for, but naturally experienced external weathering in the course of its 22 years.

In line with Mitie's commitment to the British Armed Forces and servicemen and women, the organisation offered to undertake a comprehensive overhaul, preparing the chapel for the 40th anniversary service of the Falklands War on Sunday, 12 June.

As a partner of the UK Defence Infrastructure Organisation, Mitie has a long and proud association with the Falkland Islands via a Permanent Joint Operating Bases Infrastructure Service Provider (PJOB ISP) contract.

Overseen by Mitie Central Government and Defence Project Manager, Daniel Kent, the revamp took three weeks to complete and involved replacement lighting, replacement of hoggin surfaces around the chapel and an upgrade of slabbing.

Daniel said:

"The works were undertaken throughout February, which coincided with Storm Eunice. That made for an interesting experience with winds strong enough to topple a large tree in the grounds of Pangbourne College. Of course the team pulled together and took extra precautions where necessary. In the end the job was completed on time and the chapel looks fantastic ahead of the important commemoration."

The project was a collaboration between several Mitie business units and external partners.

Huge thanks are therefore due to the following businesses and individuals:

  • Mitie Technical Services, particularly Operations Manager, Martyn Richardson, who led on the electrical side of the job.
  • Rock Power Connections for conducting the ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey of the area around the chapel.
  • Parcar Ltd for provision of replacement lighting at cost.
  • Concept Building Services, particularly Nick Hunter, who led on the ground works.

Daniel said:

"Mitie's supply chain partners were amazing. We really couldn't have pulled off the chapel clean-up without them. From Storm Eunice to slight changes in scope, they showed flexibility and a can-do attitude to improving this important memorial. The 40th anniversary promises to be particularly poignant as so many of the veterans are getting older. It was a privilege for Mitie to play a part in readying the chapel for such an important day."

The Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel Trust, which cares for the building, was delighted with the outcome and has extended an invitation to the 40th anniversary memorial service to Mitie CEO, Phil Bentley.

Trustee, Sukey Cameron, said:

"I wish to express our gratitude for the contribution that Mitie PLC has made to ensuring that the chapel is well-presented for the 40th commemorations of the 1982 Falklands War this June. The ground works undertaken by Mitie, and your sub-contractors, have led to very significant improvements in the external lighting, the paving at the front of the chapel and the adjacent hoggin."

