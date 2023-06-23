Annual General Meeting of Mitie Group plc ("Mitie")

Mitie Group plc

35 Duchess Road Rutherglen Glasgow, G73 1AU 23 June 2023

Dear Shareholder,

We are pleased to notify you that our 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") will be held at Level 12, The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG and will be viewable via webcast as described in Appendix 2 of this document, on 25 July 2023 at 11.30am. The formal Notice of AGM (the "Notice") and the details of resolutions on which you will be asked to vote are set out in this booklet.

AGM arrangements

The Company is offering facilities for you to view the AGM electronically via webcast. Further details of how to join are set out in Appendix 2. Arrangements have also been made to allow you to submit questions in advance of the AGM via email to investorrelations@mitie.com. We ask shareholders attending the meeting in person to monitor the Company's website www.mitie.com/investors/shareholder-informationand regulatory news for any AGM updates. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please do not attend the AGM. Anyone displaying COVID-19 symptoms who attempts to attend the AGM may not be admitted to the AGM and/or may be removed from the AGM to ensure the health and wellbeing of other individuals in attendance.

Voting at the AGM

If you are not able to attend the AGM in person, you can still register your vote by appointing a proxy electronically via the shareholder portal (www.mitie-shares.com). To do this you will need your Investor Code, which you will find on your share certificate or welcome letter. You may also vote by CREST or by returning a completed hard copy form of proxy to Mitie's Registrars, Link Group ("Link") at PXS 1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL. Please note that you will not automatically receive a hard copy proxy form but may request one from Link should you prefer to vote in this manner. If you are an institutional investor, you may appoint your proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform. In each case, proxy appointments must be submitted to Link no later than 11.30am on 21 July 2023 (or in the case of adjournment, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting) in order for your vote to be registered.

Shareholders who attend the AGM in person will be able to vote in real time. Voting on all resolutions on the day will be by way of a poll card at the physical meeting. Votes can be cast once the Chairman has declared the poll open.

Recommendation

Your Board of Directors believe that the proposals described in this document are in the best interests of Mitie and its shareholders as a whole and unanimously recommend that you vote in favour of all of the resolutions. The Directors intend to do so in respect of their own beneficial holdings.

Annual Report and Accounts

The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 have been published and are available on our website, www.mitie.com. These detail our financial, operational and corporate responsibility performance in the last financial year and the Board's plans for the future direction of Mitie. The Board is focused on the long-term future success of the business and delivering shareholder value. Further details can be found on pages 12 to 19 of the Annual Report and Accounts.

Yours sincerely,

Derek Mapp

Chairman

