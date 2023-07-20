Mitie has been awarded a new contract with Phoenix Group, the UK's largest, long-term savings and retirement business, to deliver integrated facilities management services across the Phoenix Group estate.

The new five-year, £62m contract will cover six locations in five cities nationwide, including Edinburgh, London, Hitchin, Wythall and Telford, and will see Mitie expand its existing relationship with Phoenix Group, with it already providing cleaning services at two sites in Edinburgh.

Under this contract, Mitie will provide an array of facilities management (FM) services including planned and reactive maintenance, cleaning, security, catering, waste management, landscaping, decarbonisation and additional project work. This new partnership will mark the first time all FM services across the Phoenix Group estate have been brought together under one provider, enabling Mitie to provide a truly integrated approach to FM service delivery.

Mitie's sustainability credentials will play a key role in delivering this contract and supporting Phoenix Group's commitment to decarbonisation. With a focus on reducing carbon emissions, Mitie will appoint a designated Plan Zero Energy Manager who will be responsible for identifying energy saving opportunities and reducing energy consumption as part of a carbon performance guarantee.

Mitie will also support Phoenix Group's investment in its people through its 'Connected Workspace' to foster greater levels of workplace connectivity and collaboration. This includes implementing Mitie's market-leading technologies and applications to enhance the workplace experience, optimise the efficiency of services, and facilitate flexible working across Phoenix Group's estate. Mitie will also create a cultural change programme that aligns with the Phoenix Group's and equality, diversity and inclusion vision.

Simon Venn, Managing Director, Technical Services, Mitie, said:

"We're proud that Phoenix Group has entrusted us to bring all their FM services together under our stewardship. We look forward to continuing our partnership, bringing our market leading technology and exceptional people to enhance the workplace experience across Phoenix Group's sites and help make its net zero ambitions a reality."

Jackie Cowper, Premises and Resilience Director, Phoenix Group, said:

"We are excited to start a partnership with Mitie and together play our part in helping to create the best place we have ever worked. This collaboration will see a one team approach to enhancing our colleague experience, delivering our sustainability ambition whilst ensuring flexibility in an ever-changing environment."

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie's job is to look after places where Britain works and it is the leading facilities management company in the UK. We offer a range of services to the public sector through our Central Government & Defence and Communities (Healthcare, Education and Campus & Critical) divisions. Our Technical Services (Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services) and Business Services (Security, Cleaning and Office Services) divisions serve private sector customers in Telecoms, Financial & Professional Services, Transport and Industrials and increasingly the public sector. Finally, our Specialist Services (Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste Management and Spain) division serves both the public and private sectors.

Mitie employs 64,000 people. We are the champion of the 'Frontline Heroes' who kept Britain working during the pandemic. We take care of our customers' people and buildings, through the 'Science of Service', and we are transforming facilities to be more flexible, safe, sustainable, and attractive to all. Mitie continues to execute its technology-led strategy and in the past twelve months has received multiple awards and validation for its ambitious near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Find out more at www.mitie.com.