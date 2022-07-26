Log in
    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP PLC

(MTO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-26 am EDT
74.30 GBX   +1.36%
MITIE : Results of AGM 2022
PU
04:49aBoE Expected to Hike Interest Rates by 50 Basis Points in August, Barclays Says
DJ
04:04aEasyJet Update Isn't Expected to Materially Affect Consensus, Citi Says
DJ
Mitie : Results of AGM 2022

07/26/2022 | 11:39am EDT
26 July 2022

Mitie Group plc

LEI number: 213800MTCLTKEHWZMJ03

Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Mitie Group plc ("Mitie"), held on 26 July 2022, all the resolutions put to the meeting were passed. The details of the votes cast are shown in a table below. The full text of each of the resolutions is shown in the Notice of the AGM, which is available on our website at www.mitie.com. The total number of votes cast was 1,150,991,693 representing 80.94% of Mitie's issued share capital.

Copies of all special resolutions have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be made available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

AGM - Poll results

Resolution

Votes in favour

Votes against

Votes cast

Votes withheld

1

(as% of votes cast)

(as% of votes cast)

Annual report & accounts

1,148,281,977

99.99%

164,069

0.01%

1,148,446,046

2,574,420

2

Remuneration report

943,451,082

81.97%

207,537,756

18.03%

1,150,988,838

31,628

3

Declaration of dividend

1,150,832,439

99.99%

60,023

0.01%

1,150,892,462

128,004

4

Re-election of Derek Mapp

1,143,286,783

99.34%

7,616,662

0.66%

1,150,903,445

117,021

5

Re-election of Phil Bentley

1,150,594,476

99.97%

321,246

0.03%

1,150,915,722

104,744

6

Re-election of Simon Kirkpatrick

1,149,374,290

99.86%

1,608,539

0.14%

1,150,982,829

37,637

7

Re-election Baroness Couttie

1,149,811,828

99.91%

1,091,592

0.09%

1,150,903,420

117,046

8

Re-election of Jennifer Duvalier

1,138,110,927

98.89%

12,792,741

1.11%

1,150,903,668

116,798

9

Re-election of Mary Reilly

1,149,216,135

99.85%

1,689,278

0.15%

1,150,905,413

115,053

10

Re-election of Roger Yates

915,195,735

79.52%

235,707,085

20.48%

1,150,902,820

117,646

11

Election of Chet Patel

1,149,830,395

99.91%

1,072,925

0.09%

1,150,903,320

117,146

12

Election of Salma Shah

1,149,829,565

99.91%

1,074,145

0.09%

1,150,903,710

116,756

13

Appointment of auditors

1,149,912,196

99.91%

1,067,602

0.09%

1,150,979,798

40,668

14

Auditors remuneration authority

1,149,869,708

99.90%

1,118,649

0.10%

1,150,988,357

32,109

15

Political donations

1,144,723,118

99.46%

6,266,822

0.54%

1,150,989,940

30,526

16

Authority to allot shares

1,135,999,964

98.70%

14,991,729

1.30%

1,150,991,693

28,773

17

Disapplication of pre-emption rights

950,660,397

82.60%

200,328,384

17.40%

1,150,988,781

31,685

(General)

18

Disapply pre-emption rights

899,987,983

78.19%

250,998,209

21.81%

1,150,986,192

34,274

(Additional)

19

Market purchase of own shares

1,150,730,798

99.98%

208,250

0.02%

1,150,939,048

81,418

20

Short notice of meetings

1,020,973,265

88.70%

130,015,228

11.30%

1,150,988,493

31,973

Mitie acknowledges that, whilst the resolutions to approve the re-appointment of Roger Yates as a director and the additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for the purposes of acquisitions and capital investments were passed, votes against of 20.48% and 21.81% respectively were received.

A process of shareholder consultation has commenced and Mitie will continue to engage with those shareholders who either withheld their vote, or voted against these resolutions, to allay any such concerns for the future.

Note:

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 1,421,943,267 of which 889,720 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,421,053,547.

-Ends-

For further information, contact:

Claire Lovegrove

Head of Media Relations

M: +44 (0)790 027 6400

E: claire.lovegrove@mitie.com

Fiona Lawrence

Group IR Director

M: +44 (0)7808 727 500

E: fiona.lawrenceIR@mitie.com

Peter Dickinson

Chief of Staff and General Counsel

M: +44 (0)776 821 5013

E: peter.dickinson@mitie.com

Notes for editors

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie's job is to look after places where Britain works and is the leading facilities management company in the UK. We offer a range of services to the Public Sectors in Central Government and Defence and Communities (Healthcare, Education and Campus & Critical). Our Technical Services (Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services) and Business Services (Security, Cleaning and Office Services) divisions serve private sector customers in Telecoms, Financial

  • Professional Services, Transport and Industrials and increasingly to the public sector. Finally, our Specialist Services (Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste Management and Spain) division serves both the public and private sectors in these niche businesses.

Mitie acquired Interserve's facilities management business on 30 November 2020 and now employs 72,000 people. We are the champion of the 'Frontline Heroes' who have kept Britain working during the COVID pandemic. We take care of our customers' people and buildings, through the 'Science of Service', delivering essential services and deploying industry-leading technology to create safe and effective workspaces.

The business continues to execute its technology-led strategy and in the past twelve months has received multiple awards. Find out more at www.mitie.com.

Disclaimer

Mitie Group plc published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 15:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
