Mitie : Results of AGM 2022

26 July 2022

Mitie Group plc

LEI number: 213800MTCLTKEHWZMJ03

Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Mitie Group plc ("Mitie"), held on 26 July 2022, all the resolutions put to the meeting were passed. The details of the votes cast are shown in a table below. The full text of each of the resolutions is shown in the Notice of the AGM, which is available on our website at www.mitie.com. The total number of votes cast was 1,150,991,693 representing 80.94% of Mitie's issued share capital.

Copies of all special resolutions have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be made available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

AGM - Poll results

Resolution Votes in favour Votes against Votes cast Votes withheld 1 (as% of votes cast) (as% of votes cast) Annual report & accounts 1,148,281,977 99.99% 164,069 0.01% 1,148,446,046 2,574,420 2 Remuneration report 943,451,082 81.97% 207,537,756 18.03% 1,150,988,838 31,628 3 Declaration of dividend 1,150,832,439 99.99% 60,023 0.01% 1,150,892,462 128,004 4 Re-election of Derek Mapp 1,143,286,783 99.34% 7,616,662 0.66% 1,150,903,445 117,021 5 Re-election of Phil Bentley 1,150,594,476 99.97% 321,246 0.03% 1,150,915,722 104,744 6 Re-election of Simon Kirkpatrick 1,149,374,290 99.86% 1,608,539 0.14% 1,150,982,829 37,637 7 Re-election Baroness Couttie 1,149,811,828 99.91% 1,091,592 0.09% 1,150,903,420 117,046 8 Re-election of Jennifer Duvalier 1,138,110,927 98.89% 12,792,741 1.11% 1,150,903,668 116,798 9 Re-election of Mary Reilly 1,149,216,135 99.85% 1,689,278 0.15% 1,150,905,413 115,053 10 Re-election of Roger Yates 915,195,735 79.52% 235,707,085 20.48% 1,150,902,820 117,646 11 Election of Chet Patel 1,149,830,395 99.91% 1,072,925 0.09% 1,150,903,320 117,146 12 Election of Salma Shah 1,149,829,565 99.91% 1,074,145 0.09% 1,150,903,710 116,756 13 Appointment of auditors 1,149,912,196 99.91% 1,067,602 0.09% 1,150,979,798 40,668 14 Auditors remuneration authority 1,149,869,708 99.90% 1,118,649 0.10% 1,150,988,357 32,109 15 Political donations 1,144,723,118 99.46% 6,266,822 0.54% 1,150,989,940 30,526 16 Authority to allot shares 1,135,999,964 98.70% 14,991,729 1.30% 1,150,991,693 28,773 17 Disapplication of pre-emption rights 950,660,397 82.60% 200,328,384 17.40% 1,150,988,781 31,685 (General) 18 Disapply pre-emption rights 899,987,983 78.19% 250,998,209 21.81% 1,150,986,192 34,274 (Additional) 19 Market purchase of own shares 1,150,730,798 99.98% 208,250 0.02% 1,150,939,048 81,418 20 Short notice of meetings 1,020,973,265 88.70% 130,015,228 11.30% 1,150,988,493 31,973

Mitie acknowledges that, whilst the resolutions to approve the re-appointment of Roger Yates as a director and the additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for the purposes of acquisitions and capital investments were passed, votes against of 20.48% and 21.81% respectively were received.