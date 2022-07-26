Mitie : Results of AGM 2022

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Mitie Group plc ("Mitie"), held on 26 July 2022, all the resolutions put to the meeting were passed. The details of the votes cast are shown in a table below. The full text of each of the resolutions is shown in the Notice of the AGM, which is available on our website at www.mitie.com. The total number of votes cast was 1,150,991,693 representing 80.94% of Mitie's issued share capital.
Mitie acknowledges that, whilst the resolutions to approve the re-appointment of Roger Yates as a director and the additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for the purposes of acquisitions and capital investments were passed, votes against of 20.48% and 21.81% respectively were received.
A process of shareholder consultation has commenced and Mitie will continue to engage with those shareholders who either withheld their vote, or voted against these resolutions, to allay any such concerns for the future.
Note:
The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 1,421,943,267 of which 889,720 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,421,053,547.
