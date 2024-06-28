25 July 2023 Mitie Group plc

Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Mitie Group plc ("Mitie"), held on 25 July 2023, all the resolutions put to the meeting were passed. The details of the votes cast are shown in a table below. The full text of each of the resolutions is shown in the Notice of the AGM, which is available on our website at www.mitie.com. The total number of votes cast was 1,025,110,051 representing 75.19% of Mitie's issued share capital.

Copies of all special resolutions have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be made available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

AGM - Poll results

Resolution

Votes infavour

Votes against

Votes cast

Votes withheld

(as% of votes cast)

(as% of votes cast)

1

Annual report & accounts

1,021,786,211

99.99

22,506

0.01

1,021,808,717

3,327,856

2

Remuneration report

1,005,526,821

98.09

19,562,510

1.91

1,025,089,331

47,242

3

Declaration of dividend

1,024,602,697

99.95

503,863

0.05

1,025,106,560

30,013

4

Re-election of Derek Mapp

989,067,836

96.49

36,018,668

3.51

1,025,086,504

50,069

5

Re-election of Phil Bentley

1,024,207,873

99.91

891,745

0.09

1,025,099,618

36,955

6

Re-election of Simon

Kirkpatrick

1,023,898,549

99.88

1,190,977

0.12

1,025,089,526

47,047

7

Re-election of Jennifer Duvalier

1,008,293,426

98.36

16,798,974

1.64

1,025,092,400

44,173

8

Re-election of Mary Reilly

852,012,944

83.12

173,075,279

16.88

1,025,088,223

48,350

9

Re-election of Roger Yates

1,015,336,547

99.05

9,749,849

0.95

1,025,086,396

50,177

10

Re-election of Chet Patel

1,015,429,667

99.06

9,656,397

0.94

1,025,086,064

50,509

11

Re-election of Salma Shah

999,867,810

97.54

25,215,921

2.46

1,025,083,731

52,842

12

Appointment of auditors

1,025,032,870

99.99

59,951

0.01

1,025,092,821

43,752

13

Auditors remuneration

authority

1,025,050,311

99.99

59,740

0.01

1,025,110,051

26,522

14

Political donations

867,174,706

99.95

410,911

0.05

867,585,617

157,550,956

15

Authority to allot shares

1,024,294,443

99.92

799,120

0.08

1,025,093,563

43,010

16

Market purchase of own shares

1,024,971,844

99.99

62,628

0.01

1,025,034,472

102,101

17

Short notice of meetings

928,112,151

90.54

96,991,404

9.46

1,025,103,555

33,018

Note:

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 1,363,361,178 of which 15,000,000 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,348,361,178.

-Ends-

For further information, contact:

Claire Lovegrove

Director of Corporate Affairs

M: +44 (0)790 027 6400

E:claire.lovegrove@mitie.com

Kate Heseltine

Group IR Director

M: +44 (0)738 443 9112

E:kate.heseltine@mitie.com

Peter Dickinson

Chief Legal Officer

M: +44 (0)776 821 5013

E:peter.dickinson@mitie.com

Notes for editors

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie's job is to look after places where Britain works, and it is the leading facilities management company in the UK. We offer a range of services to the public sector through our Central Government & Defence and Communities (Healthcare, Education, Campus & Critical and Care & Custody) divisions. Our Technical Services (Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services) and Business Services (Security, Cleaning, Landscapes, Spain and Waste) divisions serve private sector customers in areas such as Financial & Professional Services, Industrials, Retail and Transport, and increasingly the public sector.

Mitie employs 64,000 people. We take care of our customers' people and buildings, through the 'Science of Service', and we are transforming facilities to be more flexible, safe, sustainable, and attractive to all. Mitie continues to execute its technology-led strategy and in the past twelve months has received multiple awards and validation for its ambitious near and long-termscience-based emissions reduction targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Find out more at www.mitie.com.

