25 July 2023 Mitie Group plc

LEI number: 213800MTCLTKEHWZMJ03

Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Mitie Group plc ("Mitie"), held on 25 July 2023, all the resolutions put to the meeting were passed. The details of the votes cast are shown in a table below. The full text of each of the resolutions is shown in the Notice of the AGM, which is available on our website at www.mitie.com. The total number of votes cast was 1,025,110,051 representing 75.19% of Mitie's issued share capital.

Copies of all special resolutions have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be made available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

AGM - Poll results

Resolution Votes infavour Votes against Votes cast Votes withheld (as% of votes cast) (as% of votes cast) 1 Annual report & accounts 1,021,786,211 99.99 22,506 0.01 1,021,808,717 3,327,856 2 Remuneration report 1,005,526,821 98.09 19,562,510 1.91 1,025,089,331 47,242 3 Declaration of dividend 1,024,602,697 99.95 503,863 0.05 1,025,106,560 30,013 4 Re-election of Derek Mapp 989,067,836 96.49 36,018,668 3.51 1,025,086,504 50,069 5 Re-election of Phil Bentley 1,024,207,873 99.91 891,745 0.09 1,025,099,618 36,955 6 Re-election of Simon Kirkpatrick 1,023,898,549 99.88 1,190,977 0.12 1,025,089,526 47,047 7 Re-election of Jennifer Duvalier 1,008,293,426 98.36 16,798,974 1.64 1,025,092,400 44,173 8 Re-election of Mary Reilly 852,012,944 83.12 173,075,279 16.88 1,025,088,223 48,350 9 Re-election of Roger Yates 1,015,336,547 99.05 9,749,849 0.95 1,025,086,396 50,177 10 Re-election of Chet Patel 1,015,429,667 99.06 9,656,397 0.94 1,025,086,064 50,509 11 Re-election of Salma Shah 999,867,810 97.54 25,215,921 2.46 1,025,083,731 52,842 12 Appointment of auditors 1,025,032,870 99.99 59,951 0.01 1,025,092,821 43,752 13 Auditors remuneration authority 1,025,050,311 99.99 59,740 0.01 1,025,110,051 26,522 14 Political donations 867,174,706 99.95 410,911 0.05 867,585,617 157,550,956 15 Authority to allot shares 1,024,294,443 99.92 799,120 0.08 1,025,093,563 43,010 16 Market purchase of own shares 1,024,971,844 99.99 62,628 0.01 1,025,034,472 102,101 17 Short notice of meetings 928,112,151 90.54 96,991,404 9.46 1,025,103,555 33,018

Note:

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 1,363,361,178 of which 15,000,000 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,348,361,178.

-Ends-