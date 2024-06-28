25 July 2023 Mitie Group plc
LEI number: 213800MTCLTKEHWZMJ03
Result of AGM
At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Mitie Group plc ("Mitie"), held on 25 July 2023, all the resolutions put to the meeting were passed. The details of the votes cast are shown in a table below. The full text of each of the resolutions is shown in the Notice of the AGM, which is available on our website at www.mitie.com. The total number of votes cast was 1,025,110,051 representing 75.19% of Mitie's issued share capital.
Copies of all special resolutions have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be made available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
AGM - Poll results
Resolution
Votes infavour
Votes against
Votes cast
Votes withheld
(as% of votes cast)
(as% of votes cast)
1
Annual report & accounts
1,021,786,211
99.99
22,506
0.01
1,021,808,717
3,327,856
2
Remuneration report
1,005,526,821
98.09
19,562,510
1.91
1,025,089,331
47,242
3
Declaration of dividend
1,024,602,697
99.95
503,863
0.05
1,025,106,560
30,013
4
Re-election of Derek Mapp
989,067,836
96.49
36,018,668
3.51
1,025,086,504
50,069
5
Re-election of Phil Bentley
1,024,207,873
99.91
891,745
0.09
1,025,099,618
36,955
6
Re-election of Simon
Kirkpatrick
1,023,898,549
99.88
1,190,977
0.12
1,025,089,526
47,047
7
Re-election of Jennifer Duvalier
1,008,293,426
98.36
16,798,974
1.64
1,025,092,400
44,173
8
Re-election of Mary Reilly
852,012,944
83.12
173,075,279
16.88
1,025,088,223
48,350
9
Re-election of Roger Yates
1,015,336,547
99.05
9,749,849
0.95
1,025,086,396
50,177
10
Re-election of Chet Patel
1,015,429,667
99.06
9,656,397
0.94
1,025,086,064
50,509
11
Re-election of Salma Shah
999,867,810
97.54
25,215,921
2.46
1,025,083,731
52,842
12
Appointment of auditors
1,025,032,870
99.99
59,951
0.01
1,025,092,821
43,752
13
Auditors remuneration
authority
1,025,050,311
99.99
59,740
0.01
1,025,110,051
26,522
14
Political donations
867,174,706
99.95
410,911
0.05
867,585,617
157,550,956
15
Authority to allot shares
1,024,294,443
99.92
799,120
0.08
1,025,093,563
43,010
16
Market purchase of own shares
1,024,971,844
99.99
62,628
0.01
1,025,034,472
102,101
17
Short notice of meetings
928,112,151
90.54
96,991,404
9.46
1,025,103,555
33,018
Note:
The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 1,363,361,178 of which 15,000,000 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,348,361,178.
-Ends-
For further information, contact:
Claire Lovegrove
Director of Corporate Affairs
M: +44 (0)790 027 6400
E:claire.lovegrove@mitie.com
Kate Heseltine
Group IR Director
M: +44 (0)738 443 9112
E:kate.heseltine@mitie.com
Peter Dickinson
Chief Legal Officer
M: +44 (0)776 821 5013
E:peter.dickinson@mitie.com
Notes for editors
About Mitie
Founded in 1987, Mitie's job is to look after places where Britain works, and it is the leading facilities management company in the UK. We offer a range of services to the public sector through our Central Government & Defence and Communities (Healthcare, Education, Campus & Critical and Care & Custody) divisions. Our Technical Services (Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services) and Business Services (Security, Cleaning, Landscapes, Spain and Waste) divisions serve private sector customers in areas such as Financial & Professional Services, Industrials, Retail and Transport, and increasingly the public sector.
Mitie employs 64,000 people. We take care of our customers' people and buildings, through the 'Science of Service', and we are transforming facilities to be more flexible, safe, sustainable, and attractive to all. Mitie continues to execute its technology-led strategy and in the past twelve months has received multiple awards and validation for its ambitious near and long-termscience-based emissions reduction targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Find out more at www.mitie.com.
