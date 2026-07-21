Mitie shares are surging on the London Stock Exchange (up about 40%, at over 210 pence), after it reached an agreement with OCS Group on a takeover deal between the companies.

The boards of Mitie and OCS Group have agreed the terms of a recommended all-cash acquisition, under which OCS will acquire the entire issued and to-be-issued share capital of Mitie.



Under the terms of the deal, each Mitie shareholder will receive 221.6 pence in cash for each share held. The offer price represents a premium of about 44.7% to Mitie's closing share price on July 20.



The combination would create a UK-based international facilities management group with deeper sector expertise and broader geographic reach, bringing together two companies with complementary strengths, built on a shared British heritage and an entrepreneurial spirit. Mitie is a company that provides testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services in fire safety, security systems, water and air hygiene, as well as asbestos management.



For Phil Bentley, Mitie's chief executive, "This recommended offer reflects the strength of the Mitie brand, its capabilities and its reputation, while creating value for our shareholders. By joining a larger group with a broader geographic footprint, Mitie would have an even stronger platform to invest in its people, its technologies and its services, and to do more for the clients and communities we support".