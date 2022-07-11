Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Mitie Group plc
  News
  Summary
MITIE : The Science of Service in the words of our people
PU
MITIE : appointed as a supplier to new Government facilities management and workplace services framework
PU
MITIE : Can big data fast-track maintenance solutions?
PU
Summary 
Summary

Mitie : The Science of Service in the words of our people

07/11/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
Article11 July 2022
The Science of Service in the words of our people

What learning is Facilities Management taking from the automotive industry? How is virtual reality equipping our engineers with the knowledge to deliver that all-important first-time fix? And how are Mitie reducing customer alarm incidents by 98%, and reducing energy consumption for our customers by 15%.

The Science of Service provides the answers to these questions and many more. Powered by technology, driven by data and made exceptional by people, the Science of Service is helping Mitie re-write the rules of Facilities Management.

Hear from some of our people who are making the Science of Service a reality. From robotic cleaning solutions that are creating the most hygienic spaces, and award-winning dashboards that give our customers a single view of performance right across their estates, to the technology that is processing over 8 million data points every day to deliver the intelligence that helps our customers make informed decision making.

The Science of Service is helping Mitie to re-write the rules of Facilities Management, and we've only just started. By creating a culture of innovation and technology, there is much more to come. With more developments in virtual reality, augmented reality and more potential coming from IOT sensors, and the intelligence that this can deliver, the future is exciting.

Disclaimer

Mitie Group plc published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 16:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
