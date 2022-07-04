Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mitie Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP PLC

(MTO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:01 2022-07-04 am EDT
57.40 GBX   +1.59%
07:33aMITIE : appointed as a supplier to new Government facilities management and workplace services framework
PU
06/27MITIE : Can big data fast-track maintenance solutions?
PU
06/24MITIE : Lumi user guide to access Mitie AGM 2022 electronically
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitie : appointed as a supplier to new Government facilities management and workplace services framework

07/04/2022 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitie has been named as a supplier on the new Crown Commercial Services (CCS) framework, RM6232. The appointment enables Mitie to tender for contracts across all Government departments and public sector organisations to deliver a full range of facilities management services, from waste management and landscaping, to building maintenance, cleaning, reception and security services. The contact is intended to run for four years.

Only appointed suppliers are able to bid for work under RM6232 for contracts with a combined total of up to £36bn in value. This cements Mitie's position as a key supplier to Government, enabling it to offer its significant expertise and experience in providing facilities management services across the public sector.

The Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2020/21, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.04bn - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

Mitie is already a supplier on other CCS agreements, including the Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Solutions (VCIS), the Heat Networks and Electricity Generation Assets (HELGA), and the Building Cleaning Services contracts.

Brian Talbot, Managing Director, Central Government & Defence, Mitie, said:

"We are proud to continue our support for the UK's public sector through our appointment to this framework. As one of the government's strategic suppliers providing facilities management services, we are excited to bring our innovation-led approach to deliver efficient, safe and sustainable spaces for government."

Notes to editors

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie's job is to look after places where Britain works and is the leading facilities management company in the UK. We offer a range of services to the Public Sectors in Central Government & Defence and Communities (Healthcare, Education and Campus & Critical). Our Technical Services (Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services) and Business Services (Security, Cleaning and Office Services) divisions serve private sector customers in Telecoms, Financial & Professional Services, Transport and Industrials and increasingly to the public sector. Finally, our Specialist Services (Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste Management and Spain) division serves both the public and private sectors in these niche businesses.

Mitie acquired Interserve's facilities management business on 30 November 2020 and now employs 72,000 people. We are the champion of the 'Frontline Heroes' who have kept Britain working during the COVID pandemic. We take care of our customers' people and buildings, through the 'Science of Service', delivering essential services and deploying industry-leading technology to create safe and effective workspaces.

The business continues to execute its technology-led strategy and in the past twelve months has received multiple awards.

Find out more at https://www.mitie.com.

Disclaimer

Mitie Group plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 11:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITIE GROUP PLC
07:33aMITIE : appointed as a supplier to new Government facilities management and workplace serv..
PU
06/27MITIE : Can big data fast-track maintenance solutions?
PU
06/24MITIE : Lumi user guide to access Mitie AGM 2022 electronically
PU
06/23MITIE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/20MITIE : Notice of AGM 2022
PU
06/20MITIE : AGM 2022 physical meeting entry
PU
06/16MITIE : Electrify your business fleet – the process of getting an electrical connect..
PU
06/16IDNO VS DNO : What's the difference?
PU
06/16MITIE : Building Network Operator (BNO) installations made easy
PU
06/13Mitie Group plc announces an Equity Buyback for 142,556,256 shares, representing 10% of..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITIE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 888 M 4 677 M 4 677 M
Net income 2022 110 M 133 M 133 M
Net cash 2022 33,0 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,15x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 785 M 944 M 944 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 71 330
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart MITIE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mitie Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITIE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 56,50 GBX
Average target price 87,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phillip Keague Bentley Executive Director
Simon Charles Kirkpatrick Chief Financial Officer & Director
Derek Mapp Chairman
Carlo Alloni Managing Director-Technical Services
Cijo Joseph Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITIE GROUP PLC-12.40%944
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.00%38 547
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-24.52%18 078
EDENRED SE12.87%11 837
BUREAU VERITAS SA-15.52%11 604
LG CORP.-2.84%9 648