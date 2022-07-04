Mitie : appointed as a supplier to new Government facilities management and workplace services framework

Mitie has been named as a supplier on the new Crown Commercial Services (CCS) framework, RM6232. The appointment enables Mitie to tender for contracts across all Government departments and public sector organisations to deliver a full range of facilities management services, from waste management and landscaping, to building maintenance, cleaning, reception and security services. The contact is intended to run for four years.

Only appointed suppliers are able to bid for work under RM6232 for contracts with a combined total of up to £36bn in value. This cements Mitie's position as a key supplier to Government, enabling it to offer its significant expertise and experience in providing facilities management services across the public sector.

The Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2020/21, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.04bn - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

Mitie is already a supplier on other CCS agreements, including the Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Solutions (VCIS), the Heat Networks and Electricity Generation Assets (HELGA), and the Building Cleaning Services contracts.

Brian Talbot, Managing Director, Central Government & Defence, Mitie, said:

"We are proud to continue our support for the UK's public sector through our appointment to this framework. As one of the government's strategic suppliers providing facilities management services, we are excited to bring our innovation-led approach to deliver efficient, safe and sustainable spaces for government."

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie's job is to look after places where Britain works and is the leading facilities management company in the UK. We offer a range of services to the Public Sectors in Central Government & Defence and Communities (Healthcare, Education and Campus & Critical). Our Technical Services (Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services) and Business Services (Security, Cleaning and Office Services) divisions serve private sector customers in Telecoms, Financial & Professional Services, Transport and Industrials and increasingly to the public sector. Finally, our Specialist Services (Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste Management and Spain) division serves both the public and private sectors in these niche businesses.

Mitie acquired Interserve's facilities management business on 30 November 2020 and now employs 72,000 people. We are the champion of the 'Frontline Heroes' who have kept Britain working during the COVID pandemic. We take care of our customers' people and buildings, through the 'Science of Service', delivering essential services and deploying industry-leading technology to create safe and effective workspaces.

The business continues to execute its technology-led strategy and in the past twelve months has received multiple awards.

Find out more at https://www.mitie.com.