  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Mitie Group plc
  News
  Summary
    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP PLC

(MTO)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 06:23:11 am
52.35 GBX   +2.85%
06:14aMITIE : awarded new £500m IFM Cumbria Consortium contract
PU
03/10MITIE : approach to Human Rights
PU
03/04Rocked by Ukraine, British stocks have worst week since pandemic began
RE
Mitie : awarded new £500m IFM Cumbria Consortium contract

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Mitie has been awarded a new IFM contract with the Cumbria Consortium, which includes Sellafield Ltd, worth up to £500m. With an initial term of five years, and the option to extend for up to five more years, Mitie will provide all facilities management services across the sites, including engineering, cleaning, security, waste, grounds maintenance, catering and projects. As part of the Cumbrian Consortium, as well as Sellafield Ltd the contract will also cover locations across Cumbria and Warrington.

Mitie first began its relationship with Sellafield Ltd, Europe's largest nuclear site, in 2003 when it secured a cleaning contract for the facility. Mitie's relationship with Sellafield has evolved over nearly 20 years as the service requirement has expanded through competitive tender and award, to cover a full integrated facilities management offering across all of the Cumbria Consortium sites. Around 650 Mitie colleagues now work on the contract.

As well as its significant experience supporting the Consortium and delivering services that comply with strict nuclear regulation, Mitie's social value commitments were also key to its successful retender. In line with Mitie's commitment to support the development of future talent through apprenticeships, the business has also committed to upskill at least 30 colleagues a year via an apprenticeship, as well as support 20 apprentices within Mitie's supply chain and wider business. The Mitie team will also provide a number of work experience opportunities for young people in the local community.

Mitie will also make significant investment in initiatives to support the local community, such as offering local entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch for investment through a 'Dragon's Den' style competition, as well managing a 'Leader to Leader' mentoring programme for up to 20 leaders of local SMEs and voluntary, community, social enterprise (VCSE) organisations.

Carlo Alloni, Managing Director, Technical Services and Integrated Facilities Management, Mitie, said:

"We are very proud to continue our relationship with the Cumbria Consortium and Sellafield Ltd. With our deep understanding of the sites and specialist expertise working in highly regulated environments, we will continue to deliver improvements that ensure that these facilities run as efficiently, safely and sustainably as possible. As a business that is committed to supporting local communities, we're pleased to be using our presence in Cumbria to also make a positive impact in the region."

Mike White, Head of Infrastructure, Sellafield Ltd, said:

"We're pleased to continue our relationship with Mitie as part of the Cumbria Consortium.

"High quality, value-for-money facilities management services are crucial to the safe and secure delivery of operations across our sites.

"This was particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic when Mitie colleagues responded magnificently. I'd like to thank them all for their hard work, professionalism, and dedication during an incredibly testing time for all of us.

"We look forward to working with Mitie to deliver our purpose of creating a clean and safe environment for future generations."

Notes to editors

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie's job is to look after places where Britain works and is the leading facilities management company in the UK. We offer a range of services to Central Government and Defence customers; Communities (Healthcare, Education and Local Authorities); and Technical Services(Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services) and Business Services (Security, Cleaning and Office Services) to Private Sector clients in Financial Services, Manufacturing, Transport, Retail and Telecoms and increasingly to the public sector. Finally, our Specialist Services (Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste Management) division serves both the public and private sector in these niche businesses.

Mitie acquired Interserve's FM business in December 2020 and now employs 75,000 people. We are the champion of the 'Front-Line Heroes' who have kept Britain working during the COVID-19 pandemic. We take care of our customers' people and buildings, through the 'Science of Service', delivering essential services and deploying industry leading technology to create safe and effective workspaces.

The business continues to execute its technology-led strategy and in the past six months has received multiple awards.

Find out more at www.mitie.com.

Disclaimer

Mitie Group plc published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 888 M 5 077 M 5 077 M
Net income 2022 110 M 144 M 144 M
Net cash 2022 32,1 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,44x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 721 M 942 M 942 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float -
Chart MITIE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mitie Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITIE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 50,90 GBX
Average target price 107,17 GBX
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phillip Keague Bentley Executive Director
Simon Charles Kirkpatrick Chief Financial Officer & Director
Derek Mapp Chairman
Carlo Alloni Managing Director-Technical Services
Cijo Joseph Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITIE GROUP PLC-21.09%942
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.67%38 308
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-19.49%20 294
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.26%12 530
EDENRED SE1.97%11 284
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-13.75%10 214