Mitie : awarded new £500m IFM Cumbria Consortium contract

Mitie has been awarded a new IFM contract with the Cumbria Consortium, which includes Sellafield Ltd, worth up to £500m. With an initial term of five years, and the option to extend for up to five more years, Mitie will provide all facilities management services across the sites, including engineering, cleaning, security, waste, grounds maintenance, catering and projects. As part of the Cumbrian Consortium, as well as Sellafield Ltd the contract will also cover locations across Cumbria and Warrington.

Mitie first began its relationship with Sellafield Ltd, Europe's largest nuclear site, in 2003 when it secured a cleaning contract for the facility. Mitie's relationship with Sellafield has evolved over nearly 20 years as the service requirement has expanded through competitive tender and award, to cover a full integrated facilities management offering across all of the Cumbria Consortium sites. Around 650 Mitie colleagues now work on the contract.

As well as its significant experience supporting the Consortium and delivering services that comply with strict nuclear regulation, Mitie's social value commitments were also key to its successful retender. In line with Mitie's commitment to support the development of future talent through apprenticeships, the business has also committed to upskill at least 30 colleagues a year via an apprenticeship, as well as support 20 apprentices within Mitie's supply chain and wider business. The Mitie team will also provide a number of work experience opportunities for young people in the local community.

Mitie will also make significant investment in initiatives to support the local community, such as offering local entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch for investment through a 'Dragon's Den' style competition, as well managing a 'Leader to Leader' mentoring programme for up to 20 leaders of local SMEs and voluntary, community, social enterprise (VCSE) organisations.

Carlo Alloni, Managing Director, Technical Services and Integrated Facilities Management, Mitie, said:

"We are very proud to continue our relationship with the Cumbria Consortium and Sellafield Ltd. With our deep understanding of the sites and specialist expertise working in highly regulated environments, we will continue to deliver improvements that ensure that these facilities run as efficiently, safely and sustainably as possible. As a business that is committed to supporting local communities, we're pleased to be using our presence in Cumbria to also make a positive impact in the region."

Mike White, Head of Infrastructure, Sellafield Ltd, said:

"We're pleased to continue our relationship with Mitie as part of the Cumbria Consortium.

"High quality, value-for-money facilities management services are crucial to the safe and secure delivery of operations across our sites.

"This was particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic when Mitie colleagues responded magnificently. I'd like to thank them all for their hard work, professionalism, and dedication during an incredibly testing time for all of us.

"We look forward to working with Mitie to deliver our purpose of creating a clean and safe environment for future generations."

