Mitie : flying high with new waste contract at Bristol Airport

Mitie has been awarded a new contract with Bristol Airport to deliver waste management services on-site for three years, with the option of extending for a further two.

The contract will see Mitie manage the airport's waste, sorting around 2,200 tonnes per year ready for disposal. Types of waste that Mitie will manage include mixed recycling, international catering waste from flights, hazardous waste, and passenger search waste items. Mitie will be adopting sustainable recycling methods wherever possible, to minimise the airport's impact on the environment.

Bristol Airport operates a 'zero waste to landfill' strategy, meaning the amount of waste ending up in landfill is reduced to zero through recycling processes. Mitie will be supporting this initiative by taking non-recyclable waste off-site and sending it to an energy recovery centre that converts it into renewable energy, powering local homes and businesses.

Mitie will also be working with the airport to reduce carbon from the waste process, for example, collection of food waste will be undertaken by a specialist vehicle that both collects and runs-on commercial food waste. Its total carbon footprint is around 90% lower than a diesel equivalent.

Mitie will include local businesses, charities, community groups, and social enterprise organisations within its supply chain working on this contract. For example, rather than using traditional methods of collecting wood in skips, Mitie will be working with a supply partner that gives workplace opportunities to disadvantaged people who collect, recycle, and remanufacture wood waste into new products, such as tables and bookcases.

This contract builds on Mitie's existing support for Bristol Airport, where it also provides baggage handling services, and is a reflection of its prowess in the aviation industry. Mitie also has a range of different contracts to provide services to aviation hubs including Heathrow, Birmingham, London City, London Stansted and Belfast City Airports. This includes providing waste management services at Manchester and East Midlands airports.

Michael Taylor, Managing Director, Mitie Waste, said:

"Aligning our significant experience in the aviation sector and our 'Resource not Waste' approach, we are bringing sustainability to the top of the waste agenda on this contract. We look forward to working with Bristol Airport and the local community to deliver safe and sustainable waste management services to the busiest airport in the South West."

James Shearman, Head of Sustainability, Bristol Airport said:

"We are delighted to be working with Mitie on waste management. Bristol Airport is committed to embedding sustainability principles into the way we work, the way we develop and the way we collaborate with our suppliers.

"Our focus is on continual improvement, embracing new and innovative ways of working, and this will continue with Mitie on waste management services using sustainable recycling processes where possible."

