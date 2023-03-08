Advanced search
Mitie : flying high with new waste contract at Bristol Airport
PU
02/26Mitie Seeks Additional Acquisitions to Expand End-to-end Telecommunications Business
MT
02/14UK CMA competition watchdog closes investigation into Mitie contracts
AN
Mitie : flying high with new waste contract at Bristol Airport

03/08/2023 | 04:37am EST
Mitie has been awarded a new contract with Bristol Airport to deliver waste management services on-site for three years, with the option of extending for a further two.

The contract will see Mitie manage the airport's waste, sorting around 2,200 tonnes per year ready for disposal. Types of waste that Mitie will manage include mixed recycling, international catering waste from flights, hazardous waste, and passenger search waste items. Mitie will be adopting sustainable recycling methods wherever possible, to minimise the airport's impact on the environment.

Bristol Airport operates a 'zero waste to landfill' strategy, meaning the amount of waste ending up in landfill is reduced to zero through recycling processes. Mitie will be supporting this initiative by taking non-recyclable waste off-site and sending it to an energy recovery centre that converts it into renewable energy, powering local homes and businesses.

Mitie will also be working with the airport to reduce carbon from the waste process, for example, collection of food waste will be undertaken by a specialist vehicle that both collects and runs-on commercial food waste. Its total carbon footprint is around 90% lower than a diesel equivalent.

Mitie will include local businesses, charities, community groups, and social enterprise organisations within its supply chain working on this contract. For example, rather than using traditional methods of collecting wood in skips, Mitie will be working with a supply partner that gives workplace opportunities to disadvantaged people who collect, recycle, and remanufacture wood waste into new products, such as tables and bookcases.

This contract builds on Mitie's existing support for Bristol Airport, where it also provides baggage handling services, and is a reflection of its prowess in the aviation industry. Mitie also has a range of different contracts to provide services to aviation hubs including Heathrow, Birmingham, London City, London Stansted and Belfast City Airports. This includes providing waste management services at Manchester and East Midlands airports.

Michael Taylor, Managing Director, Mitie Waste, said:

"Aligning our significant experience in the aviation sector and our 'Resource not Waste' approach, we are bringing sustainability to the top of the waste agenda on this contract. We look forward to working with Bristol Airport and the local community to deliver safe and sustainable waste management services to the busiest airport in the South West."

James Shearman, Head of Sustainability, Bristol Airport said:

"We are delighted to be working with Mitie on waste management. Bristol Airport is committed to embedding sustainability principles into the way we work, the way we develop and the way we collaborate with our suppliers.

"Our focus is on continual improvement, embracing new and innovative ways of working, and this will continue with Mitie on waste management services using sustainable recycling processes where possible."

Notes to editors

Notes to editors

Founded in 1987, Mitie's job is to look after places where Britain works and is the leading facilities management company in the UK. We offer a range of services to the Public Sectors in Central Government and Defence and Communities (Healthcare, Education and Campus & Critical). Our Technical Services (Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services) and Business Services (Security, Cleaning and Office Services) divisions serve private sector customers in Telecoms, Financial & Professional Services, Transport and Industrials and increasingly to the public sector. Finally, our Specialist Services (Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste Management and Spain) division serves both the public and private sectors.

Mitie acquired Interserve's facilities management business on 30 November 2020 and now employs 68,000 people. We are the champion of the 'Frontline Heroes' who have kept Britain working during the COVID pandemic. We take care of our customers' people and buildings, through the 'Science of Service', and we are transforming facilities to be more flexible, safe, sustainable, and attractive to all.

The business continues to execute its technology-led strategy and in the past twelve months has received multiple awards. Find out more at www.mitie.com.

Disclaimer

Mitie Group plc published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 09:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
