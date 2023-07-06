Mitie has supported Royal Mail Group in delivering significant energy savings of over 16.69 (GWh) - equivalent to the annual usage of 1,100 UK homes - in just 12 months. This is the first year of a five-year partnership which is designed to help Royal Mail Group achieve energy savings of at least 15% across the top 230 energy consuming sites in its portfolio by 2026.

The energy savings delivered so far, specifically 12.23 GWh of gas and 4.46 GWh of electricity, were achieved by focusing on the identification and delivery of no cost and low-cost energy efficiency measures. These optimisations were centred around two primary categories - heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and lighting. Examples include on-site energy audits, full reviews of building management systems and optimising the lighting control system in the main sorting halls - all while tracking energy performance on a weekly basis to direct investigations towards areas where consumption is higher than expected. The energy savings achieved through these small and affordable cost saving measures have also helped to deliver around £1.3 million* of savings for Royal Mail Group over the past year.

Mitie brings 10 years of expertise in helping its customers on their decarbonisation journeys by employing more low-cost energy conservation measures (ECM). This is part of Mitie's 'Decarbonisation, Delivered' approach, which includes a range of solutions designed to support British businesses aiming to reduce their carbon emissions, cut costs and secure their energy supply.

To ensure transparency and accuracy, Mitie and Royal Mail Group have worked with EEVS - a neutral third party - to independently verify the savings attributable to the scheme. The EEVS-assured figures have been used to determine and verify the results from this first year and will continue to do so until the end of the scheme.

Pradyumna Pandit, Managing Director, Energy and Decarbonisation, Mitie, said:

"We're proud to support Royal Mail Group's mission to increase energy efficiency across its large and complex estate. The significant savings delivered this year demonstrate the remarkable impact of the most affordable energy conservation measures, and confirm we are on the right track to achieve our aim of 15% energy reduction across Royal Mail Group's estate."

Greg Sage, Deputy Director Corporate Affairs & ESG, Royal Mail Group, said:

"Our partnership with Mitie has demonstrated that energy management for our buildings can deliver financial and environmental savings by optimising the equipment already at our disposal and helping our colleagues be more energy aware. The programme is a core part of our environment strategy, Steps to Zero, aimed at mitigating our key climate risks and reaching net zero by 2040. Mitie's best practice energy optimisation expertise, combined with EEVS' critical independent verification role, provides us with a robust commercial model that will ensure significant energy and financial savings across our estate."

Ian Jeffries, Managing Director, EEVS, said:

"We are delighted to be helping Royal Mail and Mitie build a successful partnership using EEVS-verified figures. As well as determining the energy saving impact of the scheme, our impartial 'fact-checker' role is key to demonstrating the results to stakeholders and to building an open and collaborative relationship between the organisations. Royal Mail and Mitie are both demonstrating excellent leadership in this space, with independent verification increasingly seen as essential to boosting confidence in - and uptake of - high-performing schemes like this one."

*Based on indicative unit rates supplied by Royal Mail Group

