    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP PLC

(MTO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:03 2022-10-06 am EDT
64.75 GBX   -0.23%
04:42aMitie : lands two contract extensions with the Department for Work and Pensions
PU
10/05Environmental Roadshow : Helping Businesses to Develop Better ESG Strategies
PU
10/03Mitie : ESG targets are in the bag
PU
Mitie : lands two contract extensions with the Department for Work and Pensions

10/06/2022 | 04:42am EDT
Mitie has extended both its Facilities Management (FM) and provision of Life Systems Services (LSS) contracts with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for one year, with the option to extend for a further year.

The FM contract extension will see Mitie continue to provide a suite of services including engineering, maintenance, waste management, cleaning, and pest control to 1,000 DWP sites nationwide. Mitie has worked closely with DWP to provide these services for the last five years, and with the extension of this contract will be ramping up its technology and sustainability offering.

As part of the contract, Mitie operates an automatic supply chain software that allows engineer's jobs to be created and completed, without manual intervention. Through its Service Operations Centre, Mitie uses its computer aided software to notify engineers across different DWP sites automatically where their next job is, based on a range of telematic factors such as location, time, and skillset. From this, engineers can complete their jobs and automatically notify DWP's team. This technology helps support over 20,000 tasks per month.

In addition to the FM contract, Mitie has also secured an extension on its LSS contract with DWP. Under this contract Mitie ensures all DWP assets, including water, fire, lift, and electrical systems, are safe and working efficiently. Mitie also conducts Statutory Asset Compliance checks, ensuring all of these assets satisfy legal requirements.

Mitie has worked closely with DWP's sustainability team on areas such as waste, biodiversity, decarbonisation, solar power, and electric vehicle (EV) charging strategies throughout its five-year relationship. With these contract extensions, sustainability will continue to take a central role to the delivery of Mitie's services, with the aim to support DWP in reaching its net zero targets.

Mitie, alongside DWP, has conducted a survey to identify opportunities for solar strategies, which will lead to the installation of solar panels across various DWP offices across the UK, as well as this, Mitie is also using EV's across both contracts for engineers and operational management who regularly travel between DWP sites to help cut emissions. To support this, Mitie will be assisting DWP with the expansion of its EV charger network across its estate over the course of the contracts.

Brian Talbot, Managing Director, Central Government & Defence, Mitie, said:

"Having worked with DWP for five years, we have built a strong and trusted relationship, which we are delighted to be continuing through the extension of these contracts. By providing our industry-leading services in line with our strong sustainability credentials and initiatives, we are committed to creating safe, and efficient workspaces while also supporting DWP in its efforts to decarbonise its estate.

Craig Varian, Director of Estates, Department for Work and Pensions, said:

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with Mitie, building on the work to date to improve our estate, allowing DWP to deliver crucial services for people across the UK."

Notes to editors

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie's job is to look after places where Britain works and is the leading facilities management company in the UK. We offer a range of services to the Public Sectors in Central Government and Defence and Communities (Healthcare, Education and Campus & Critical). Our Technical Services (Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services) and Business Services (Security, Cleaning and Office Services) divisions serve private sector customers in Telecoms, Financial & Professional Services, Transport and Industrials and increasingly to the public sector. Finally, our Specialist Services (Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste Management and Spain) division serves both the public and private sectors in these niche businesses.

Mitie acquired Interserve's facilities management business on 30 November 2020 and now employs 72,000 people. We are the champion of the 'Frontline Heroes' who have kept Britain working during the COVID pandemic. We take care of our customers' people and buildings, through the 'Science of Service,' delivering essential services and deploying industry-leading technology to create safe and effective workspaces.

The business continues to execute its technology-led strategy and in the past twelve months has received multiple awards.

Find out more at https://www.mitie.com.

Disclaimer

Mitie Group plc published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 08:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
