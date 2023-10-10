Mitie has acquired Cliniwaste, which specialises in treating plastic waste generated by the NHS and pharmaceutical manufacturers, turning it in to a reusable resource. This acquisition is part of Mitie's strategy of providing sustainable waste management solutions to its clients, particularly in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Established in 2019 to support the NHS in solving a healthcare waste backlog, Cliniwaste specialises in the management and sustainable disposal of medical waste materials, such as hospital gowns, gloves, face masks, and other single-use plastics. The waste processed by Cliniwaste is recycled into clinical waste bags and containers used in healthcare environments. With the addition of Cliniwaste, Mitie will support the NHS with its sustainability ambitions, targeting a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 80% by 2050.

Cliniwaste operates out of two UK sites in Nottingham and Bradford, reducing the carbon footprint of the recycling process by minimising transportation costs. Cliniwaste colleagues, including Managing Director Peter Wightwick, will be joining Mitie's Waste business.

As a close partner to the NHS, providing waste management solutions across multiple trusts and delivering a range of facilities management services, Mitie, through the acquisition of Cliniwaste, will be able to offer enhanced clinical waste management services to its NHS clients. In addition, the new partnership also opens up the potential to extend this innovation beyond healthcare, to other sectors that currently send plastic waste to landfill, such as universities, care homes and water utilities.

Michael Taylor, Managing Director, Mitie Waste and Environmental, said:

"At Mitie our philosophy is 'resource, not waste'. Cliniwaste will expand Mitie's ability to provide sustainable waste management solutions that embrace the circular economy, while also opening opportunities to bring this innovative waste management treatment to new industries. Having already worked closely together for several years, we look forward to working with the Cliniwaste team to deliver safe and sustainable clinical waste services across the UK's healthcare sector and beyond."

Peter Wightwick, Managing Director, Cliniwaste, said:

"As one of the UK's leading waste businesses, and already a close customer of ours, Mitie is a natural home for Cliniwaste to enable us to flourish and grow. By combining our unique expertise and niche capabilities with Mitie's stature and position in the UK's waste sector, we will be able to support more of the UK's healthcare industry in their decarbonisation ambitions."

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie's job is to look after places where Britain works, and it is the leading facilities management company in the UK. We offer a range of services to the public sector through our Central Government & Defence and Communities (Healthcare, Education, Campus & Critical and Care & Custody) divisions. Our Technical Services (Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services) and Business Services (Security, Cleaning, Landscapes, Spain and Waste) divisions serve private sector customers in areas such as Financial & Professional Services, Industrials, Retail and Transport, and increasingly the public sector.

Mitie employs 64,000 people. We take care of our customers' people and buildings, through the 'Science of Service', and we are transforming facilities to be more flexible, safe, sustainable, and attractive to all. Mitie continues to execute its technology-led strategy and in the past twelve months has received multiple awards and validation for its ambitious near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Find out more at www.mitie.com.