Mitie : Annual Report and Accounts 2021

We are the UK's leading facilities management company, providing a range of services to a large, diverse, blue-chip client base. Our expertise, care, technology and insight create amazing work environments, helping our customers be exceptional, every day.
Financial highlights
Financial highlights
(for the year ended 31 March 2021)
-
£2,589m
Revenue including share of joint ventures and associates1
19.1% higher than the prior year
-
£2,560m
Group revenue1 (FY20 £2,174m)
-
£63.4m
Operating profit before other items1,2,3 (FY20 £86.1m)
-
£8.3m
Operating profit1,3 (FY20 £64.6m)
-
£47.1m
Average daily net debt (FY20 £327.6m)
Good trading resilience through COVID-19: revenue including share of joint ventures and associates1 of £2,589m, up 19.1%; excluding the contribution from Interserve, revenue was 1.6% lower
Group revenue1 of £2,560m (FY20 £2,174m)
Operating profit before other items1,2,3 of £63.4m (FY20 £86.1m) - impacted by revenue mix and reduced project work due to COVID-19
Operating profit1,3 of £8.3m, reflecting the additional impact of other items for the year
Order book now stands at £7,202m (FY20 £4,294m)
Interserve Facilities Management ("Interserve") acquisition performing better than expected, accelerating value creation. £6.2m cost and revenue synergies achieved in FY21. Cost synergies raised to £42m (from £35m) achieved by FY23 - at same cost
Strengthened balance sheet: £190m rights issue; £250m RCF refinanced; and BBB Investment Grade credit rating achieved
Average daily net debt significantly reduced to £47.1m (FY20 £327.6m) post-IFRS 16
From continuing operations.
Other items are as described in Note 4 to the consolidated financial statements.
Operating profit includes share of profit after tax from joint ventures and associates.
The voice of the frontline
Our people give their best when we show them that we care. We are creating a great working environment. We are seeking to be the employer of choice.
-
55%
Employee engagement
-
+50
Net Promoter Score (NPS)
