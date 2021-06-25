Mitie : Annual Report and Accounts 2021

The voice of the frontline Our people give their best when we show them that we care. We are creating a great working environment. We are seeking to be the employer of choice.

standard bearer of the industry We work best with our customers when we collaborate. We aim to be the trusted partner for our customers, helping them create exceptional workplaces.

technology leader Technology is changing our industry. Mitie's vision is to harness its 'science of service' to generate social value through everyday operations.