  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mitie Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP PLC

(MTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitie : Annual Report and Accounts 2021

06/25/2021 | 10:33am EDT
The

Exceptional,

Every Day

Mitie Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2021

Welcome to Mitie

Annual Report and Accounts 2021

We are the UK's leading facilities management company, providing a range of services to a large, diverse, blue-chip client base. Our expertise, care, technology and insight create amazing work environments, helping our customers be exceptional, every day.

During this year,

we have worked hard to be…

report Strategic

Governance

The voice of the frontline

Our people give their best when we show them that we care. We are creating a great working environment. We are seeking to be the employer of choice.

  1. standard bearer of the industry

We work best with our customers when we collaborate. We aim to be the trusted partner for our customers, helping them create exceptional workplaces.

  1. technology leader

Technology is changing our industry. Mitie's vision is to harness its 'science of service' to generate social value through everyday operations.

statements Financial

Strategic report

Governance

Financial statements

02

Financial highlights

68

Chairman's introduction to governance and

130

Independent auditor's report to the

04

At a glance

the Board

members of Mitie Group plc

06

Chairman's statement

69

Board of Directors

139

Consolidated income statement

08

Our business model

72

The Code: Board leadership and company

140

Consolidated statement

10

Market review

purpose

of comprehensive income

12

Strategy

82

The Code: Division of responsibilities

141

Consolidated balance sheet

14

Key performance indicators

85

The Code: Composition, succession and

143

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

18

Spotlight: Interserve Facilities Management

evaluation

144

Consolidated statement of cash flows

19

Chief Executive's strategic review

87

The Code: Audit, risk and internal control

146

Notes to the consolidated

22

Operating review

90

The Code: Remuneration

financial statements

26

Finance review

91

Nomination Committee report

204

Company balance sheet

30

Environmental and Social Value Summary

94

Audit Committee report

205

Company statement of changes in equity

32

Non-financial information statement

99

Directors' remuneration report and policy

206

Notes to the Company financial statements

33

Spotlight: Plan Zero

121

Social Value & Responsible Business

211

Appendix - Alternative Performance

34

Environment and Social Value

Committee report

Measures (APMs)

42

Section 172 statement

123

Disclosure Committee report

214

Shareholder information

46

Operating responsibly

124

Directors' report

48

Stakeholder engagement

128

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

  1. Principal risks and uncertainties
  1. Viability statement

Mitie Group plc|  Annual Report and Accounts 2021

01

Financial highlights

Financial highlights

(for the year ended 31 March 2021)

-

£2,589m

Revenue including share of joint ventures and associates1

19.1% higher than the prior year

-

£2,560m

Group revenue1 (FY20 £2,174m)

-

£63.4m

Operating profit before other items1,2,3 (FY20 £86.1m)

-

£8.3m

Operating profit1,3 (FY20 £64.6m)

-

£47.1m

Average daily net debt (FY20 £327.6m)

  • Good trading resilience through COVID-19: revenue including share of joint ventures and associates1 of £2,589m, up 19.1%; excluding the contribution from Interserve, revenue was 1.6% lower
  • Group revenue1 of £2,560m (FY20 £2,174m)
  • Operating profit before other items1,2,3 of £63.4m (FY20 £86.1m) - impacted by revenue mix and reduced project work due to COVID-19
  • Operating profit1,3 of £8.3m, reflecting the additional impact of other items for the year
  • Order book now stands at £7,202m (FY20 £4,294m)
  • Interserve Facilities Management ("Interserve") acquisition performing better than expected, accelerating value creation. £6.2m cost and revenue synergies achieved in FY21. Cost synergies raised to £42m (from £35m) achieved by FY23 - at same cost
  • Strengthened balance sheet: £190m rights issue; £250m RCF refinanced; and BBB Investment Grade credit rating achieved
  • Average daily net debt significantly reduced to £47.1m (FY20 £327.6m) post-IFRS 16
  1. From continuing operations.
  2. Other items are as described in Note 4 to the consolidated financial statements.
  3. Operating profit includes share of profit after tax from joint ventures and associates.

02 Mitie Group plc|  Annual Report and Accounts 2021

The voice of the frontline

Our people give their best when we show them that we care. We are creating a great working environment. We are seeking to be the employer of choice.

-

55%

Employee engagement

-

+50

Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Strategic report

  1. Financial highlights
  1. At a glance
  1. Chairman's statement
  1. Our business model
  1. Market review
  1. Strategy
  1. Key performance indicators
  1. Spotlight: Interserve Facilities Management
  2. Chief Executive's strategic review
  1. Operating review
  1. Finance review
  1. Environmental and Social Value Summary
  1. Non-financialinformation statement
  2. Spotlight: Plan Zero
  3. Environment and Social Value
  1. Section 172 statement
  1. Operating responsibly
  1. Stakeholder engagement
  1. Principal risks and uncertainties
  1. Viability statement

report Strategic

Governance

statements Financial

Mitie Group plc|  Annual Report and Accounts 2021

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitie Group plc published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 14:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
