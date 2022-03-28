Log in
MITIE GROUP PLC

Mitie : secures new multi-million pound integrated facilities management contract with BAE Systems

03/28/2022
Mitie has been awarded a new multi-million pound, five-year contract to provide a full integrated facilities management (FM) service to BAE Systems. The contract covers 26 BAE Systems sites across the UK and integrates multiple contracts for four of BAE Systems' businesses under one umbrella.

The contract will see Mitie provide a suite of FM services, including mechanical, electrical and building fabric maintenance, cleaning, reception, waste management, landscaping, mailroom, and energy management, as well as catering and pest control.

Mitie will also be bringing its industry leading technology solutions to the contract. This includes the rollout of the software Mozaic, which will give BAE Systems full oversight of Mitie's performance and management of the contract, 24/7. The system shows key data such as the status, time to complete, and first-time fix rate for all tasks being undertaken across the contract.

Through its dedicated Plan Zero team, Mitie will be supporting BAE Systems' sustainability and net zero ambitions by sharing its expertise on how it can help to reduce the environmental impact of the company's estate.

Beverley Winrow, Managing Director, Strategic Accounts & Ireland, Technical Services, Mitie, said:

"As a technology-led business with strong sustainability commitments, we're very excited to be partnering with BAE Systems on this new integrated facilities management contract. By bringing together our industry leading technology, our team of sector specialists and our exceptional frontline colleagues, we are committed to creating safe, efficient and sustainable workspaces that support BAE Systems' important work."

Mark Reason, Specialist & Infrastructure Support Director, BAE Systems Shared Services, said:

"Our sites and facilities play a vital role in enabling us to deliver for our customers. It's important that we create and maintain safe and secure working environments for our employees, while ensuring that our facilities are sustainable for the future. Mitie's expertise will help us to further improve the efficiency and sustainability of our facilities for decades to come."

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie's job is to look after places where Britain works and is the leading facilities management company in the UK. We offer a range of services to  Central Government and Defence customers; Communities (Healthcare, Education and Local Authorities); and Technical Services(Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services) and Business Services (Security, Cleaning and Office Services) to Private Sector clients in Financial Services, Manufacturing, Transport, Retail and Telecoms and increasingly to the public sector. Finally, our Specialist Services (Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste Management) division serves both the public and private sector in these niche businesses.

Mitie acquired Interserve's FM business in December 2020 and now employs 75,000 people. We are the champion of the 'Front-Line Heroes' who have kept Britain working during the COVID-19 pandemic. We take care of our customers' people and buildings, through the 'Science of Service', delivering essential services and deploying industry leading technology to create safe and effective workspaces.

The business continues to execute its technology-led strategy and in the past six months has received multiple awards.

Find out more at www.mitie.com.

Disclaimer

Mitie Group plc published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
