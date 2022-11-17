Advanced search
    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP PLC

(MTO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:29 2022-11-17 am EST
79.45 GBX   +6.93%
03:20aOutsourcer Mitie to offer one-off bonuses to workers as inflation soars
RE
02:31aMitie Raises Interim Dividend as Fiscal H1 Profit Falls
MT
02:19aMitie : H1 22/23 Interim Results Presentation
PU
Outsourcer Mitie to offer one-off bonuses to workers as inflation soars

11/17/2022 | 03:20am EST
(Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie put forward a 10 million pound ($11.9 million) support plan for its employees amid a cost-of-living crisis that has squeezed British household income, while reporting a lower half-yearly profit on Thursday.

The company's performance was boosted by COVID-19-related contracts for managing testing centres and maintaining hygiene in offices and other spaces during the pandemic, but that boom waned as cases fell and restrictions ended.

Rising inflation has also weighed on Mitie's performance, as surging prices of everything from energy to food have forced businesses to cut costs, hitting contractors.

Workers across sectors are also striking for better pay and several companies are stepping up.

Mitie, which provides engineering, security and cleaning services and employs about 68,000 workers, said its "winter support package" includes one-off bonuses and retail discounts, along with other measures for hourly-paid workers.

The company warned that inflationary pressures will continue into the second half, but it expects to benefit from higher revenues from projects and seasonal work.

Mitie forecast operating profit before other items of at least 145 million pounds for fiscal 2023. For the year ended March 2022, it had earned 167 million pounds.

Earnings fell 20% to 68 million pounds in the six months to end-September.

($1 = 0.8404 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MITIE GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 3 821 M 4 540 M 4 540 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 30,6 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 993 M 1 179 M 1 179 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 71 330
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart MITIE GROUP PLC
Technical analysis trends MITIE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 74,30 GBX
Average target price 87,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phillip Keague Bentley Executive Director
Simon Charles Kirkpatrick Chief Financial Officer & Director
Derek Mapp Chairman
Carlo Alloni Managing Director-Technical Services
Cijo Joseph Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITIE GROUP PLC15.19%1 179
CINTAS CORPORATION0.57%45 168
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-44.16%13 685
EDENRED SE26.84%13 167
BUREAU VERITAS SA-11.34%12 439
LG CORP.6.18%10 284