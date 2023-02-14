Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mitie Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP PLC

(MTO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:09:13 2023-02-14 am EST
78.35 GBX   +1.10%
03:00aUK CMA competition watchdog closes investigation into Mitie contracts
AN
02:41aBritish Competition Watchdog Ends Probe into Potential Anti-competitive Conduct By Mitie
MT
02/13Mitie : soars to new heights with NATS contract
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK CMA competition watchdog closes investigation into Mitie contracts

02/14/2023 | 03:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Mitie Group PLC on Tuesday said the UK Competition & Markets Authority has closed its probe into procurement process for services at immigration centres.

Mitie is a Glasgow-based facilities management company with immigration removal centre contracts from the UK Home Office.

In March, the UK competition regulator launched its investigation over the suspicion that Mitie had infringed competition law in relation to a procurement process for immigration removal centre contracts run by the UK Home Office. The probe is related to services provided at the Heathrow and Derwentside immigration removal centres.

The investigation was launched into the Mitie Group, Mitie Care and Custody Ltd and PAE Inc entities.

At the time, Mitie confirmed that it had engaged with the tender process for the immigration removal centre contracts and said it expects to be "fully exonerated" through the CMA investigation.

In a statement, the company said: "Mitie strongly condemns anti-competitive practices and is co-operating fully with the CMA and the investigation.

"Mitie is confident that it has no case to answer and will be fully exonerated."

In December, the CMA confirmed it had found no grounds for action and had decided to close the investigation provisionally.

On Tuesday, the CMA said it has reached a final decision to close the investigation on the basis that there are no grounds for action.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MITIE GROUP PLC
03:00aUK CMA competition watchdog closes investigation into Mitie contracts
AN
02:41aBritish Competition Watchdog Ends Probe into Potential Anti-competitive Conduct By Miti..
MT
02/13Mitie : soars to new heights with NATS contract
PU
02/07Mitie : Top decarbonisation grants and funding schemes for UK organisations
PU
01/30UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/27UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/26FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% Lifted by 3i Group
DJ
01/26UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/26UK Two-Year Gilt Yield Shows Rate Peak Could be Sooner than Expected
DJ
01/263i's Strong 3Q NAV Dims Drop in Other Investments, Liberum Says
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITIE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 924 M 4 760 M 4 760 M
Net income 2023 78,0 M 94,6 M 94,6 M
Net Debt 2023 42,9 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 2,82%
Capitalization 1 028 M 1 247 M 1 247 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 71 330
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart MITIE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mitie Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITIE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 77,50 GBX
Average target price 97,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phillip Keague Bentley Executive Director
Simon Charles Kirkpatrick Chief Financial Officer & Director
Derek Mapp Chairman
Carlo Alloni Managing Director-Technical Services
Cijo Joseph Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITIE GROUP PLC3.89%1 247
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.80%45 004
TELEPERFORMANCE SE19.71%16 888
EDENRED SE-0.24%13 498
BUREAU VERITAS SA5.12%12 356
LG CORP.3.97%9 974