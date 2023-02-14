UK CMA competition watchdog closes investigation into Mitie contracts

(Alliance News) - Mitie Group PLC on Tuesday said the UK Competition & Markets Authority has closed its probe into procurement process for services at immigration centres.

Mitie is a Glasgow-based facilities management company with immigration removal centre contracts from the UK Home Office.

In March, the UK competition regulator launched its investigation over the suspicion that Mitie had infringed competition law in relation to a procurement process for immigration removal centre contracts run by the UK Home Office. The probe is related to services provided at the Heathrow and Derwentside immigration removal centres.

The investigation was launched into the Mitie Group, Mitie Care and Custody Ltd and PAE Inc entities.

At the time, Mitie confirmed that it had engaged with the tender process for the immigration removal centre contracts and said it expects to be "fully exonerated" through the CMA investigation.

In a statement, the company said: "Mitie strongly condemns anti-competitive practices and is co-operating fully with the CMA and the investigation.

"Mitie is confident that it has no case to answer and will be fully exonerated."

In December, the CMA confirmed it had found no grounds for action and had decided to close the investigation provisionally.

On Tuesday, the CMA said it has reached a final decision to close the investigation on the basis that there are no grounds for action.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

