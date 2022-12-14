UK workers at Eurostar suspend strike to vote on new pay offer - union

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said two further days of strike action, planned for Dec. 22 and 23 were still due to take place.

The strikes involve Eurostar staff employed by contractor Mitie.

"The union suspended scheduled strikes this week to allow Mitie security members to take part in a referendum on the latest company offer which will be concluded on 19 December," an RMT spokesperson said in a statement.

Eurostar, which runs train passenger rail services linking London to Paris and other European capitals, previously said it did not "anticipate an impact" on services resulting from the Mitie strike action.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)