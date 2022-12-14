Advanced search
11:02aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:31aUK workers at Eurostar suspend strike to vote on new pay offer - union
RE
06:56aMitie : 9 ways to reduce office waste
PU
UK workers at Eurostar suspend strike to vote on new pay offer - union

12/14/2022 | 10:31am EST
A high-speed Eurostar train on the LGV Nord rail track outside Rully near Paris

LONDON (Reuters) - Security staff based in Britain and contracted by the international rail operator Eurostar have suspended strike action planned for Dec. 16 and 18, their trade union said on Wednesday.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said two further days of strike action, planned for Dec. 22 and 23 were still due to take place.

The strikes involve Eurostar staff employed by contractor Mitie.

"The union suspended scheduled strikes this week to allow Mitie security members to take part in a referendum on the latest company offer which will be concluded on 19 December," an RMT spokesperson said in a statement.

Eurostar, which runs train passenger rail services linking London to Paris and other European capitals, previously said it did not "anticipate an impact" on services resulting from the Mitie strike action.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
