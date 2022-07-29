Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mitie Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP PLC

(MTO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:00 2022-07-29 am EDT
78.30 GBX   +1.69%
07:38aWEBINAR : Are your people thriving with hybrid working?
PU
07/26MITIE : Results of AGM 2022
PU
07/26BoE Expected to Hike Interest Rates by 50 Basis Points in August, Barclays Says
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webinar: Are your people thriving with hybrid working?

07/29/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Article29 July 2022
Webinar: Are your people thriving with hybrid working?

Is your hybrid working strategy fully implemented and optimised? Is your workforce supportive of your approach, and feel that their needs have been addressed?

Getting workplaces ready for a safe and productive return of employees has turned out to be just a part of a complex jigsaw that makes up successful hybrid working. There are much bigger forces at play.

Jeffrey Saunders, CEO of Nordic Foresight, uncovered a number of these when he spoke to Mitie customers about the current challenges and changing dynamics that are shaping their plans.

This webinar, recorded on 28 July 2022, explores the biggest barriers to a successful hybrid working strategy and how to overcome them with your employees' support. Register below to watch the recording of this webinar and discover the answers to your questions on the new normal of balancing time between the office, working from home a few days a week or being fully remote.

Read next See Resource Archive

Disclaimer

Mitie Group plc published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 11:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITIE GROUP PLC
07:38aWEBINAR : Are your people thriving with hybrid working?
PU
07/26MITIE : Results of AGM 2022
PU
07/26BoE Expected to Hike Interest Rates by 50 Basis Points in August, Barclays Says
DJ
07/26EasyJet Update Isn't Expected to Materially Affect Consensus, Citi Says
DJ
07/26Unilever's Reorganization Seems to be Progressing Well, RBC Says
DJ
07/26FTSE 100 to Edge Higher After Mainly Upbeat Asia Trading
DJ
07/26Mitie Group's Fiscal Q1 Revenue Rises 3% on New Contracts, Acquisitions
MT
07/26MITIE : Q1 FY23 Trading Statement
PU
07/26Earnings Flash (MTO.L) MITIE GROUP Posts Fiscal Q1 Revenue GBP945M
MT
07/26Mitie Group plc Announces Group Revenue Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITIE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 821 M 4 634 M 4 634 M
Net income 2023 103 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2023 31,7 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 2,44%
Capitalization 1 066 M 1 293 M 1 293 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 71 330
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart MITIE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mitie Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITIE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 77,00 GBX
Average target price 87,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phillip Keague Bentley Executive Director
Simon Charles Kirkpatrick Chief Financial Officer & Director
Derek Mapp Chairman
Carlo Alloni Managing Director-Technical Services
Cijo Joseph Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITIE GROUP PLC19.38%1 293
CINTAS CORPORATION-5.22%42 501
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-19.08%19 056
EDENRED SE22.28%12 563
BUREAU VERITAS SA-9.18%12 210
LG CORP.-0.49%9 871