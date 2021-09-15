Log in
    MIGO   GB0034365949

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(MIGO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/15 03:10:46 am
376.5 GBX   --.--%
Miton Global Opportunities : Blocklisting - Interim Review

09/15/2021 | 04:24am EDT
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 15 September 2021  

Name of applicant: Miton Global Opportunities plc
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Name of scheme: General
Period of return: From: 15 March 2021 To: 14 September 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,882,998
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): NIL
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): NIL
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,882,998

   

Name of contact: Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 020 3709 8732

© PRNewswire 2021
