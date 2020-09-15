Miton Global Opportunities : Blocklisting interim review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 15 September 2020

Name of applicant: Miton Global Opportunities plc

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Name of scheme: General

Period of return: From: 15 March 2020 To: 14 September

2020

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) 2,032,998

from previous return:

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) NIL

has been increased since the date of the last

return (if any increase has been applied for):

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under 150,000

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet 1,882,998

issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of contact: Kerstin Rucht