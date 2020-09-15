Miton Global Opportunities : Blocklisting interim review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 15 September 2020
Name of applicant:
Miton Global Opportunities plc
LEI:
21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Name of scheme:
General
Period of return:
From:
15 March 2020
To:
14 September
2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)
2,032,998
from previous return:
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s)
NIL
has been increased since the date of the last
return (if any increase has been applied for):
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under
150,000
scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet
1,882,998
issued/allotted at end of period:
Name of contact:
Kerstin Rucht
Telephone number of contact:
020 3709 8732
