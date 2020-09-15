Log in
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(MIGO)
09/15 04:47:11 am
240.56 GBX   -0.80%
05:50aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Blocklisting interim review
PU
05:28aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
09/11MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : AGM Update
PU
Miton Global Opportunities : Blocklisting interim review

09/15/2020 | 05:50am EDT

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 15 September 2020

Name of applicant:

Miton Global Opportunities plc

LEI:

21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Name of scheme:

General

Period of return:

From:

15 March 2020

To:

14 September

2020

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)

2,032,998

from previous return:

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s)

NIL

has been increased since the date of the last

return (if any increase has been applied for):

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under

150,000

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet

1,882,998

issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Telephone number of contact:

020 3709 8732

Disclaimer

Miton Global Opportunities plc published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:49:07 UTC
