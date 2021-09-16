Log in
    MIGO   GB0034365949

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(MIGO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/16 09:59:45 am
378 GBX   +0.40%
Miton Global Opportunities : Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2021

09/16/2021 | 10:44am EDT
Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the “Company”)

16 September 2021

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2021

The Miton Global Opportunities plc fact sheet as at 31 August 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


© PRNewswire 2021
