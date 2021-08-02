Log in
Miton Global Opportunities : Information disclosed in accordance with LR 15.6.8

08/02/2021 | 02:01am EDT
For immediate release

2 August 2021

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8

In accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8 the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 30 July 2021, it had a portfolio investment in A-shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited, a company which does not itself have an investment policy that limits its investments in other listed closed-ended funds to no more than 15% of its gross assets.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3709 8732


© PRNewswire 2021
